'Like Karpoori Thakur': Nitish Kumar Hints He May be Removed Midway Like Former CM

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Sunday hinted that he might be removed from office midway like Karpoori Thakur as he has been working for the welfare and progress of all sections of the society like the veteran socialist leader.

“Karpoori Thakur Ji, as the CM, worked for the welfare of all sections of the society but he was removed from the post within two years. We too are working in the interest of all sections of society. Sometimes, some people get annoyed because of working in the interest of all sections of society,” Nitish Kumar reportedly said while addressing an event as JD(U) office to commemorate Karpoori Thakur on his birth anniversary, a report in Times of India said.

Karpoori Thakur who first became the CM of Bihar in 1970 and had to quit after six months in June 1971. He became the CM again in 1977 but again he had to quit after two years in office. Nitish Kumar’s reference was to Thakur second term which lasted for two years.

Nitish said that he has been observing the birth anniversary since he first became CM and has been implementing the thoughts of Thakur. The event was organized by the Extremely Backward Classes of Nitish’s party in Patna on Sunday.

“Since the first day of my coming into power in November 2005 several schemes were implemented to ensure progress of the people belonging to the SC, ST, minorities, extremely backward classes and women. Some special initiatives were taken to bring the people living on the margins, in the mainstream of the society. Women were provided 50 percent reservation in the panchayati raj institutions to provide them adequate representation at the grassroot level,” Bihar CM said while recalling the development work his government did after coming to power in 2005.

Nitish Kumar party won the election in alliance with the BJP with a narrow margin against the RJD and allies in November last year. Since then Nitish Kumar has been under attack from the opposition RJD over law-and-order and other issues.