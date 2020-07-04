Nitish Kumar Sends Swab Sample for Covid-19 Test after Sharing Dais with Bihar Leader Who Tested Positive

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday sent his swab sample for COVID-19 test after he shared the dais with Legislative Council Acting Chairman Awadesh Narayan Singh, who has been found infected with the virus, at an official event, officials said.

The sample has been sent to Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna, they said.

Besides Kumar, samples of 15 staffers of the Chief Minister's Office have been collected for COVID-19 test, said sources, adding that the results are expected on Sunday.

Kumar had shared the dais with Singh during the oath ceremony of newly elected MLCs on July 1.

Singh's wife, two sons and daughter-in-law have also tested positive, said the leader's personal assistant Rahul Kumar who is also infected.

Singh was admitted to the isolation ward of AIIMS-Patna for treatment after his test report came, said the hospital's nodal officer on COVID-19 Sanjeev Kumar. His wife Meena Singh, elder son Anand Raman and personal assistant are also being admitted to AIIMS, while younger son Nishant Ranjan and daughter-in-law Khushbu Singh will be in home isolation, said family sources.

"The test results of the six persons, including myself, came today and the reports of other family members are likely to come by late evening," said Rahul Kumar.

Singh and all his family members had fever after which samples were collected on Friday by a team of the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences.

Singh is the fifth legislator in the state to have tested positive for COVID-19. Minister Vinod Kumar Singh and his wife have tested positive, besides BJP MLA Jibesh Kumar Mishra, Congress MLA Anand Shankar Singh and RJD MLA Shahnawaz Alam.

Veteran RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, a former Union minister, has been discharged from AIIMS after recovering from the disease.

