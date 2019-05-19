English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nitish Kumar Slams Pragya Thakur's 'Godse a Patriot' Remark, Says Such Statements Shouldn't be Tolerated
When asked if the BJP should expel Thakur from the party, the Bihar Chief Minister replied 'it must be considered' but also reiterated his statement that 'it is an internal matter for the BJP'.
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo PTI)
Loading...
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday criticised BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot, saying comments like these should not be tolerated.
Kumar, who was speaking to reporters after casting his vote, said: “It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement.”
When asked if the BJP should expel Thakur from the party, he replied "it must be considered" but also reiterated his statement that "it is an internal matter for the BJP".
The chief minister’s statement, however, did not find favour with Rabri Devi who said: “If he is so troubled by Pragya Thakur, then he should resign from the government."
Thakur courted controversy when she termed Godse a “deshbhakt”, setting off a political slugfest which caused much embarrassment to the BJP. In damage-control mode, BJP chief Amit Shah sought an explanation from Thakur for her remarks while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has earlier defended her candidature, said he would never be able to forgive her for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.
Kumar, who was speaking to reporters after casting his vote, said: “It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement.”
When asked if the BJP should expel Thakur from the party, he replied "it must be considered" but also reiterated his statement that "it is an internal matter for the BJP".
The chief minister’s statement, however, did not find favour with Rabri Devi who said: “If he is so troubled by Pragya Thakur, then he should resign from the government."
Thakur courted controversy when she termed Godse a “deshbhakt”, setting off a political slugfest which caused much embarrassment to the BJP. In damage-control mode, BJP chief Amit Shah sought an explanation from Thakur for her remarks while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has earlier defended her candidature, said he would never be able to forgive her for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Bajaj Dominar Modified Into a Suzuki Hayabusa Looks Seamless - Watch Video
- What Rabindranath Tagore Would Sing if He Were to Witness Elections in Bengal
- Priyanka Chopra is Creating a Storm at Cannes with her Stunning Red Carpet Appearances, See Pics
- Hyundai Venue Prices Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch, Top-Rung Petrol Variant to Cost Rs 10.65 Lakh
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Straight Out of a Fairy-Tale in Micheal Cinco Gown at Cannes 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results