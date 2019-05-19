Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Nitish Kumar Slams Pragya Thakur's 'Godse a Patriot' Remark, Says Such Statements Shouldn't be Tolerated

When asked if the BJP should expel Thakur from the party, the Bihar Chief Minister replied 'it must be considered' but also reiterated his statement that 'it is an internal matter for the BJP'.

News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
Nitish Kumar Slams Pragya Thakur's 'Godse a Patriot' Remark, Says Such Statements Shouldn't be Tolerated
File photo of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo PTI)
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday criticised BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a patriot, saying comments like these should not be tolerated.

Kumar, who was speaking to reporters after casting his vote, said: “It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement.”

When asked if the BJP should expel Thakur from the party, he replied "it must be considered" but also reiterated his statement that "it is an internal matter for the BJP".

The chief minister’s statement, however, did not find favour with Rabri Devi who said: “If he is so troubled by Pragya Thakur, then he should resign from the government."

Thakur courted controversy when she termed Godse a “deshbhakt”, setting off a political slugfest which caused much embarrassment to the BJP. In damage-control mode, BJP chief Amit Shah sought an explanation from Thakur for her remarks while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has earlier defended her candidature, said he would never be able to forgive her for insulting Mahatma Gandhi.
