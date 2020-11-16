Nitish Kumar Swearing-in LIVE Updates: JDU Chief to Take CM Oath for Fourth Straight Term Amid Buzz Over Deputy, Amit Shah and JP Nadda to Attend

Nitish Kumar Swearing-in LIVE Updates: Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term today at a ceremony which will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda. The BJP, which has clinched 31 more seats than the 43 pocketed by Kumar’s JD(U), is likely to have two deputy chief ministers on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. The names of four- time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were chosen the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday, are doing the rounds for the post.
According to BJP sources, party national general secretary (organization) BL Santhosh will also be present at the ceremony. According to a Raj Bhavan communication, Governor Phagu Chauhan will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Kumar at 4:30 pm. BJP workers are enthused over the visit of Shah, arguably the second most powerful man in the ruling dispensation after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had set the tone for election campaign much before the schedule was announced by addressing the party’s first digital rally but remained conspicuous by his absence during the electioneering. After his electoral victories in 2010 and 2015, Kumar had taken oath at star-studded ceremonies held at the sprawling Gandhi Maidan in the presence of a large number of dignitaries and the common people.
Kapil Sibal on Congress' Bihar Performance | After the Congress' performance in Bihar elections, party veteran Kapil Sibal said the people of the country did not consider Congress to be an "effective alternative" anymore. In an interview to the Indian Express, Sibal shed light on the party's internal crisis, while stressing on the need for reform to find new paths to run the Congress amid what he called a "communication revolution". Talking about the party's performance in Bihar and other by-elections, Sibal said "the writing was on the wall". Read more
Shortly after the NDA meeting, Nitish Kumar met Governor Phagu Chauhan and staked claim for the formation of the new government in the state.
RJD Refuses to Attend Oath-taking Ceremony | Bihar's main opposition party RJD on Monday said it will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of Nitish Kumar as chief minister, claiming the mandate in the elections was "against the NDA" which has been changed by a "fraud". Kumar is scheduled to take oath as chief minister for the seventh time in Raj Bhavan this evening. "The RJD boycotts oath-taking ceremony of this puppet government. The mandate is for a change, and against the (ruling) NDA. The peoples verdict has been changed by the ruler's order," the RJD alleged in a tweet. "Ask the unemployed, the farmer, the contract worker and teacher as to what they are going through. People are angry with NDAs fraud. We are public representatives and we stand with people," it said.
राजद शपथ ग्रहण का बायकॉट करती है। बदलाव का जनादेश NDA के विरुद्ध है। जनादेश को 'शासनादेश' से बदल दिया गया। बिहार के बेरोजगारों,किसानो,संविदाकर्मियों, नियोजित शिक्षकों से पूछे कि उनपर क्या गुजर रही है।NDA के फर्ज़ीवाड़े से जनता आक्रोशित है। हम जनप्रतिनिधि है और जनता के साथ खड़े है
All Eyes on Bihar Cabinet Formation | The BJP, which has clinched 31 more seats than the 43 pocketed by Kumar's JD(U), is likely to have two deputy chief ministers on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. The names of four-time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were chosen the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday, are doing the rounds for the post.
Nitish Kumar to be Sworn in as Bihar CM Today | Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as the Bihar chief minister for a fourth straight term on Monday at a ceremony which will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda.
Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP state President Sanjay Jaishwal and others after a meeting, in Patna, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo)
This time, however, it is going to be a much more subdued affair on account of the COVID 19 pandemic. Meanwhile, informed sources said that besides Kumar, eight others from the four NDA constituents BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP may be sworn in and the cabinet may be expanded at a later stage.
Those from the JD(U) may include Ashok Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Shravan Kumar. The possible induction in the ministry of Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who was the assembly Speaker for the past five years, is being seen as an indication of the likelihood of the BJP having struck a hard bargain for the crucial post.
Ashok Choudhary, who held building construction portfolio in the previous government and is the working president of the JD(U)’s state unit, thanked Nitish Kumar for ”reposing his trust in me. This is a challenging tenure during which we also need to revive our party”. The JD(U), which saw its tally fall to 43 from 71 in 2015, bore the brunt of the split in votes caused by the rebellion of Chirag Paswan’s LJP.
Others expected to be sworn in are Mukesh Sahni, the founding chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, which has won four seats though Sahni himself lost, and Santosh Suman, whose father Jitan Ram Manjhi is a former chief ministr and the president of Hindustani Awam Morcha.