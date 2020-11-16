Nitish Kumar Swearing-in LIVE Updates: JDU Chief to Take CM Oath for Fourth Straight Term Amid Buzz Over Deputy, Amit Shah and JP Nadda to Attend

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) President Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, BJP state President Sanjay Jaishwal and others after a meeting, in Patna, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo)



This time, however, it is going to be a much more subdued affair on account of the COVID 19 pandemic. Meanwhile, informed sources said that besides Kumar, eight others from the four NDA constituents BJP, JD(U), HAM and VIP may be sworn in and the cabinet may be expanded at a later stage.



Those from the JD(U) may include Ashok Choudhary, Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Shravan Kumar. The possible induction in the ministry of Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, who was the assembly Speaker for the past five years, is being seen as an indication of the likelihood of the BJP having struck a hard bargain for the crucial post.



Ashok Choudhary, who held building construction portfolio in the previous government and is the working president of the JD(U)’s state unit, thanked Nitish Kumar for ”reposing his trust in me. This is a challenging tenure during which we also need to revive our party”. The JD(U), which saw its tally fall to 43 from 71 in 2015, bore the brunt of the split in votes caused by the rebellion of Chirag Paswan’s LJP.



Others expected to be sworn in are Mukesh Sahni, the founding chief of Vikassheel Insaan Party, which has won four seats though Sahni himself lost, and Santosh Suman, whose father Jitan Ram Manjhi is a former chief ministr and the president of Hindustani Awam Morcha.