Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Shahnawaz Hussain and Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Among Those Sworn in

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet on Tuesday, 80 days after the alliance resumed power in November last year. BJP national spokesperson and former Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who got elected to the Bihar legislative council last month, was the first to be administered the oath of office by Governor Phagu Chauhan at a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan for the much-awaited cabinet expansion.

Shravan Kumar, Madan Sahni, Sanjay Jha, Lesi Singh, Sunil Kumar, Jayant Rai and Jama Khan were sworn in the state cabinet from the JD(U) quota.

BJP leaders Pramod Kumar, Subhash Singh, Nitin Naveen, Narayan Prasad Singh, Alok Ranjan and Niraj Singh 'Bablu' were also sworn in.

Niraj Singh 'Bablu' also happens to be the cousin of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rajput's suicide was a point of contestation during the Bihar assembly election between Bihar Police and Maharashtra government last year.

Independent candidate Sumit Kumar was also sworn in the state cabinet from the JD(U) quota.

The state cabinet earlier had 14 members, including the chief minister. Seven ministers were from the BJP quota, five from Janata Dal-United and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha and Vikassheel Insaan Party. As per norms, it can have up to 36 members.

The cabinet expansion was due since the JD(U)-BJP alliance resume the government in November last year.

