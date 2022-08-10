Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar CM for 8th Time Today. Is PM Post The Ultimate Aim?

Once once seen as a potential rival to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday broke ranks with the BJP-led NDA coalition to stake claim as head of the rival ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) to be Bihar chief minister for the eighth time.

Fuming over yet another volte face by an old ally, BJP accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being a “habitual betrayer” who was pushing Bihar into the abyss of lawlessness and corruption by entering into a fresh alliance with the RJD.

In a statement issued after core committee meeting at the state headquarters, the party announced that it will stage massive protests (mahadharnas) against the betrayal by the JD(U) leader across all districts on Wednesday which will be followed by agitations at the block level a day later.

If chatter in political circles of is to be believed, this move by Nitish Kumar to start a fresh innings as chief minister with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as his deputy is a strategic one aimed at the Prime Minister post.

While many in Opposition, Nitish Kumar’s decision to break ties with the BJP was a coup but sources privy to the developments have said that Nitish Kumar will stay as chief minister for the next 8-10 months, handover the responsibility to Tejashwi Yadav and then pursue his perceived PM ambition for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Dropping a major hint over Nitish Kumar’s current move being a plan to relaunch his career as a potential candidate for the PM race, Janata Dal (United) National Parliamentary Board President Upendra Kushwaha tweeted on Tuesday that the country was waiting for the CM to assume a new role.

“Move forward, Nitish ji, the country is waiting for you. The decision to walk out of NDA is not only in the interest of Bihar, but [also] the country,” he tweeted.

नये स्वरूप में नये गठबंधन के नेतृत्व की जवाबदेही के लिए श्री नीतीश कुमार जी को बधाई। नीतीश जी आगे बढ़िए। देश आपका इंतजार कर कर रहा है। — Upendra Kushwaha (@UpendraKushJDU) August 9, 2022

Reacting to the buzz over the so called “game plan”, Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar is the most experienced chief minister in the country and that no one can deny the fact that he has worked during his tenure, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “has only done propaganda work meanwhile”.

Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh slammed Nitish Kumar for ditching the Saffron party for his ambitions to become the Prime Minister.

On the other hand, former Bihar Congress president on Tuesday said that the next Lok Sabha election will be fought under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, while Jan Adhikar Party’s Pappu Yadav praised Nitish Kumar’s move, saying “Run good governance for the first two years, then together in 2024, fight elections under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi”.

Nitish Kumar to be Sworn In as CM for the Eighth Time Today | The 7 Times He Took Oath as CM Before

Nitish Kumar will be swearing in as chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time today.

The effective strength of the state Assembly is 242 and the magic figure is 122. RJD’s leader Tejashwi Yadav will be the deputy chief minister and the new cabinet will have representatives from the RJD and Congress besides JD(U), according to sources. The Left parties are likely to give outside support to the new government “retaining their independent identity”.

– Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar’s CM for the first time in 2000. He was the CM for only a week as he couldn’t prove his majority.

– Then in 2005, he was sworn in as the CM for the second time and completed his term.

– In 2010, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar’s CM for the third time.

– In 2014, Nitish Kumar resigned from his position and Jitan Ram Manjhi was Bihar’s CM till February 2015. Nitish Kumar returned as the state’s CM in February 2015. He took his oath for the fourth time.

– In November 2015, Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar’s CM for the fifth time after the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ won the assembly elections.

– In July 2017, Kumar stepped out of Mahagathbandhan and joined hands with NDA. He was sworn in as Bihar’s chief minister for the sixth time.

– In 2020, JD(U) fought Bihar’s assembly elections as an NDA ally and Nitish Kumar was sworn in as Bihar’s CM for the seventh time.

