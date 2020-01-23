Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Nitish Kumar Writes to PM Modi about Bihar Woman Ascetic on Fast over Ganga Rejuvenation

In his letter, Nitish Kumar expressed fears of 'deterioration of health' of Sadhvi Padmavati - who hails from his native district of Nalanda, and has been living in Haridwar without food since December 15 last year.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 4:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Nitish Kumar Writes to PM Modi about Bihar Woman Ascetic on Fast over Ganga Rejuvenation
File photo of Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention towards a female ascetic hailing from the state who has been on a fast for more than a month with the demand of "concrete action" for Ganga rejuvenation.

In his letter, Kumar expressed fears of "deterioration of health" of Sadhvi Padmavati - who hails from his native district of Nalanda, and has been living in Haridwar without food since December 15 last year.

The prime minister had last month chaired the first meeting of the National Ganga Council in Kanpur and said that rejuvenation of the river should be a shining example of cooperative federalism.

According to officials, the central government had made a commitment of providing Rs 20,000 crore for the period 2015-20 to the five states through which the Ganga passes, to ensure adequate and uninterrupted flow.

"It is requested that initiatives be taken to address the issues raised by Sadhvi Padmavati, Matri Sadan, Haridwar and she be convinced to call off her fast," Kumar said in the letter.

The young 'daughter of Bihar' was spoken about by water activist and Magsaysay Award winner Rajendra Singh, when he was here on January 21 to join Kumar's state-wide human chain organised in support of environment conservation and drives against alcoholism, dowry and child marriage.

He had also expressed delight over the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign launched by the chief Minister last year.

The impoverished state's thrust on combating climate change has earned plaudits from luminaries, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram