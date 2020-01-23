Nitish Kumar Writes to PM Modi about Bihar Woman Ascetic on Fast over Ganga Rejuvenation
In his letter, Nitish Kumar expressed fears of 'deterioration of health' of Sadhvi Padmavati - who hails from his native district of Nalanda, and has been living in Haridwar without food since December 15 last year.
File photo of Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention towards a female ascetic hailing from the state who has been on a fast for more than a month with the demand of "concrete action" for Ganga rejuvenation.
In his letter, Kumar expressed fears of "deterioration of health" of Sadhvi Padmavati - who hails from his native district of Nalanda, and has been living in Haridwar without food since December 15 last year.
The prime minister had last month chaired the first meeting of the National Ganga Council in Kanpur and said that rejuvenation of the river should be a shining example of cooperative federalism.
According to officials, the central government had made a commitment of providing Rs 20,000 crore for the period 2015-20 to the five states through which the Ganga passes, to ensure adequate and uninterrupted flow.
"It is requested that initiatives be taken to address the issues raised by Sadhvi Padmavati, Matri Sadan, Haridwar and she be convinced to call off her fast," Kumar said in the letter.
The young 'daughter of Bihar' was spoken about by water activist and Magsaysay Award winner Rajendra Singh, when he was here on January 21 to join Kumar's state-wide human chain organised in support of environment conservation and drives against alcoholism, dowry and child marriage.
He had also expressed delight over the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali campaign launched by the chief Minister last year.
The impoverished state's thrust on combating climate change has earned plaudits from luminaries, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates.
