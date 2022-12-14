Nitish Kumar Loses Temper in Bihar Assembly as Oppn Questions Liquor Ban Over 5 Deaths in Latest Hooch Tragedy | Watch

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the State Assembly after Opposition BJP questioned the state government’s liquor ban in the wake of another hooch tragedy in Saran district on Wednesday.

Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha in the Bihar Assembly raised questions regarding the Nitish government’s ban on alcohol after at least five people died due to the alleged consumption of spurious liquor in the state’s Saran district on Tuesday.

As the tragedy caused an uproar in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar became visibly angry. In a video clip shared by ANI, Kumar can be seen yelling at Sinha, “arey tum bol rahe ho!" (oh you are speaking now).

#WATCH | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar loses his temper in State Assembly as LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha questions the state govt’s liquor ban in wake of deaths that happened due to spurious liquor in Chapra. pic.twitter.com/QE4MklfDC6— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2022

Opposition BJP MLAs staged a demonstration outside the assembly, blaming the “nexus" between police and illicit liquor traders for the deaths. “We have always supported the ban on liquor, even when it was introduced while we were in opposition. But its implementation has been a complete failure," said former deputy chief minister Tarkishor Prasad, as per PTI.

“You can’t impose a ban. Through awareness and counselling you should make people understand that consumption of liquor is injurious to health," ANI quoted former minister and RJD MLA Sudhakar Singh as saying.

Sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016. The state has seen several deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor since then.

