Nitish-Tejashwi Have Started Jungle Raj in Bihar: MoS Nityanand Rai Ahead of Amit Shah’s Visit | Exclusive

Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar’s Seemanchal area, ruling political parties, mainly Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal, have reacted sharply and questioned the motive of his tour.

On the other hand, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which was part of the ruling dispensation till last month, has marshalled all its resources to make his Purnea rally a grand success.

News18’s Braj Mohan Singh spoke to Nityanand Rai, Minister of State (home), about Amit Shah’s visit to the Seemanchal area, where All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) gained a considerable foothold in the last election.

Edited excerpts:

Why is there so much fuss over Amit Shah’s visit to Bihar?

The opposition is distraught over PM Modi’s growing popularity. Amit Shah will hold a meeting in Purnea on September 23. He will tour the Seemanchal area and will hold a meeting on border security on September 24, after which he will also meet BJP leaders, legislators and core committee members.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has alleged that Shah’s visit may flare up tension in the area…

Amit Shah’s tour was long overdue. People have been waiting for him in the Seemanchal area. The BJP has been working to make India great (Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat), while the Congress and the people of the Mahagathbandhan are doing the opposite. We talk about the unity and integrity of India and work for it.

The news of infiltration from the Bangladesh border keeps coming. What is the Centre’s strategy to control it?

The Government of India has a policy that there should be no infiltration. Infiltration has reduced in the past few years. We are working on it and there should be no infiltration in the coming days.

The number of illegal Bangladeshis has increased. Is there a threat to security?

Since Amit Shah became the home minister, infiltration is negligible. The policy of appeasement encourages infiltration and regional political parties support these groups.

Bihar has been in the news, especially over the Popular Front of India (PFI), who dream of making Gajwa-e-Hind. Where has the investigation reached?

I would like to tell Nitish Babu that when the country is safe, the countrymen will also be safe.

People have understood that the policy of appeasement is not right. Nitish Kumar did not like it when action was taken against the PFI.

It is alleged that your government is deliberately targeting Muslims…

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) came and Nitish Kumar got hurt. Under the policy of appeasement, Kumar is giving protection to these people. I am directly accusing Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar wants to become a big leader of the opposition, and wants to make a big front against the BJP. How big is the challenge from Nitish Kumar?

The opposition unity is not a challenge for the BJP. The public has faith in our Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People believe that PM Modi is capable of keeping the country united.

India’s economic condition is getting stronger. People should not be troubled with any alliance. Nitish Kumar is power hungry, his only aim is to remain on the chair.

Tejashwi Yadav has challenged you, although you have taken it lightly and answered in your soft style.

Tejashwi has warned me (thandha kar doonga.) I am a cool person. He has already started cooling me down, soon everyone will see. I am not a challenge to anyone if he feels so. Tejashwi is talking about my farm. My great-grandfather was born there, and it is a holy land for me.

Will the next election in Bihar be fought on caste or the issue of development?

One can’t rule out the caste factor in Bihar politics. Bihar’s politics is based on caste, but along with the country, the state is slowly understanding that politics of caste is not good. In the next election, there will be politics of development.

Is the central government giving enough help to Bihar because your opponents are alleging discrimination?

Bihar has been getting a large part of the amount for development work from the central government. The central government is helping Bihar in every possible manner be it education, health, road, etc. we cooperate in every area…

How do you rate the Nitish-Tejashwi government?

There is jungle raj everywhere today. Goondas have occupied the driver’s seat. There are murders and kidnappings for ransom every day. This is proving to be a corrupt government. The Grand Alliance will be summarily rejected in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Trafficking is a big problem, what steps are being taken to stop it?

The previous governments were not bothered about smuggling. After 2014, PM Modi made a special strategy to stop smuggling. There is a 90% reduction in cow smuggling, even drug smuggling is on the decline. If the state governments help, we can get more success.

