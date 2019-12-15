Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'Nitish's Morality, Conscience to Swaha': RJD Performs 'Havan' Outside JD(U) Office to Protest Citizenship Law

The RJD youth leader alleged that chief minister Nitish is "toeing the BJP's line" on the amended Citizenship Act, which has vitiated the atmosphere across the country.

PTI

Updated:December 15, 2019, 7:36 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Nitish's Morality, Conscience to Swaha': RJD Performs 'Havan' Outside JD(U) Office to Protest Citizenship Law
The RJD youth leader alleged that chief minister Nitish is "toeing the BJP's line" on the amended Citizenship Act, which has vitiated the atmosphere across the country.

Patna: RJD youth-wing workers on Saturday performed a "havan" outside the office of JD(U) here to protest against the BJP ally's decision to support the new citizenship law.

The workers put Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "morality, conscience, ideology and his sushashan to 'swaha' (fire), RJD's Bihar president Kari Sohaib said.

Sohaib said he and RJD workers held their protest on the opposite side of JD(U) office on Veer Chand Patel Path as the party did not want to instigate anyone.

"Our objective was to register our protest on JD(U)'s stand on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. We also burnt a copy of JD(U)'s constitution as it compromised with its core principle of secularism."

The RJD youth leader alleged Kumar is "toeing the BJP's line" on the amended Citizenship Act, which has vitiated the atmosphere across the country.

RJD has given a call for Bihar bandh against the legislation.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD's heir apparent Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said in his tweet Friday, "The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is a black legislation that has blown the Constitution to smithereens. As a mark of protest, Rashtriya Janata Dal will organize a Bihar bandh on Sunday, December 22."

Yadav later preponed the bandh to Dec 21 "to not disturb" the police recruitment exams the next day. He also appealed to all secular parties, non-political outfits and common citizens to wholeheartedly support the bandh and help make it a success.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram