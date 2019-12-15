'Nitish's Morality, Conscience to Swaha': RJD Performs 'Havan' Outside JD(U) Office to Protest Citizenship Law
The RJD youth leader alleged that chief minister Nitish is "toeing the BJP's line" on the amended Citizenship Act, which has vitiated the atmosphere across the country.
Patna: RJD youth-wing workers on Saturday performed a "havan" outside the office of JD(U) here to protest against the BJP ally's decision to support the new citizenship law.
The workers put Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's "morality, conscience, ideology and his sushashan to 'swaha' (fire), RJD's Bihar president Kari Sohaib said.
Sohaib said he and RJD workers held their protest on the opposite side of JD(U) office on Veer Chand Patel Path as the party did not want to instigate anyone.
"Our objective was to register our protest on JD(U)'s stand on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. We also burnt a copy of JD(U)'s constitution as it compromised with its core principle of secularism."
RJD has given a call for Bihar bandh against the legislation.
Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and RJD's heir apparent Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said in his tweet Friday, "The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is a black legislation that has blown the Constitution to smithereens. As a mark of protest, Rashtriya Janata Dal will organize a Bihar bandh on Sunday, December 22."
Yadav later preponed the bandh to Dec 21 "to not disturb" the police recruitment exams the next day. He also appealed to all secular parties, non-political outfits and common citizens to wholeheartedly support the bandh and help make it a success.
