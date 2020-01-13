Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

No Anti-CAA Protests in Kashmir Shows Approval for Centre's Policies: Senior BJP Leader

Former minister Sunil Sharma said the people of the Valley were "satisfied" with the decisions taken by the Centre on the national interest as there were no protests against CAA in Kashmir.

PTI

Updated:January 13, 2020, 6:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Anti-CAA Protests in Kashmir Shows Approval for Centre's Policies: Senior BJP Leader
Representative image.

Srinagar: A senior BJP leader on Monday said the fact that there were no anti-CAA protests in Kashmir shows that the people here approved of the Centre's policies.

"There were no protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kashmir which is an approval of the people in the Valley for the policies of the central government," former minister Sunil Sharma, who is BJP in-charge for Kashmir, told reporters.

He claimed that the people of the Valley were "satisfied" with the decisions taken by the Centre on the national interest.

In an apparent reference to the top leadership of the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, Sharma said those leaders who could have instigated protests are under detention.

Asked if a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is part of the BJP manifesto, will be implemented, he said there was no decision taken on it yet. "It is a decision to be taken by the Union Cabinet," he added.

Sham Lal Sharma, another BJP leader, said the CAA was an act that will grant citizenship to the oppressed minorities from the neighbouring countries and there was no provision for revoking anyone's citizenship.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram