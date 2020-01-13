No Anti-CAA Protests in Kashmir Shows Approval for Centre's Policies: Senior BJP Leader

Srinagar: A senior BJP leader on Monday said the fact that there were no anti-CAA protests in Kashmir shows that the people here approved of the Centre's policies.

"There were no protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Kashmir which is an approval of the people in the Valley for the policies of the central government," former minister Sunil Sharma, who is BJP in-charge for Kashmir, told reporters.

He claimed that the people of the Valley were "satisfied" with the decisions taken by the Centre on the national interest.

In an apparent reference to the top leadership of the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party, Sharma said those leaders who could have instigated protests are under detention.

Asked if a nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC), which is part of the BJP manifesto, will be implemented, he said there was no decision taken on it yet. "It is a decision to be taken by the Union Cabinet," he added.

Sham Lal Sharma, another BJP leader, said the CAA was an act that will grant citizenship to the oppressed minorities from the neighbouring countries and there was no provision for revoking anyone's citizenship.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.