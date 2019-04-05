English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Burden on Middle Class Due to NYAY, Promises Rahul Gandhi
The opposition party has said that if voted to power, it will give Rs 72,000 per year as minimum income to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people.
Rahul Gandhi interacting with students in Pune.
Loading...
Pune: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the NYAY minimum income scheme for the poor will be implemented without raising income tax or burdening the middle class.
The opposition party has said that if voted to power, it will give Rs 72,000 per year as minimum income to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, a move Gandhi has termed a 'surgical strike' on poverty.
"Money won't be taken from the middle class and income tax won't be raised," Gandhi said when asked how funds will be raised for the Nyuntam Aay Yojna (Nyay) scheme. Interacting with students here, the Congress chief said all calculations have been done to fund the scheme.
He said the Congress manifesto was prepared after taking inputs from all sections of the society, including farmers and the poor. "The Congress poll manifesto was prepared after speaking to all stakeholders," Gandhi said.
Asked about employment scenario in the country, he said around 27,000 jobs are being lost per hour in India. The Congress chief promised to reserve 33 per cent seats in Parliament, assemblies for women if his party is voted to power.
The opposition party has said that if voted to power, it will give Rs 72,000 per year as minimum income to poor families, benefiting around 25 crore people, a move Gandhi has termed a 'surgical strike' on poverty.
"Money won't be taken from the middle class and income tax won't be raised," Gandhi said when asked how funds will be raised for the Nyuntam Aay Yojna (Nyay) scheme. Interacting with students here, the Congress chief said all calculations have been done to fund the scheme.
He said the Congress manifesto was prepared after taking inputs from all sections of the society, including farmers and the poor. "The Congress poll manifesto was prepared after speaking to all stakeholders," Gandhi said.
Asked about employment scenario in the country, he said around 27,000 jobs are being lost per hour in India. The Congress chief promised to reserve 33 per cent seats in Parliament, assemblies for women if his party is voted to power.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Tuesday 02 April , 2019
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Smriti Irani: The Gandhis Have Cheated Amethi
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Nitish Kumar Exclusive: Bihar CM's First Interview After Being Voted Back To Power In 2015
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Tuesday 02 April , 2019 War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Music Streaming Wars: Apple Music Cuts Subscription Price in India, Now Starts at Rs 99 Per Month
- Mummy Returns? Thousands-Year-Old Egyptian Sarcophagus to be Opened on Live TV
- India, Pakistan and England Are Favourites for World Cup: Hafeez
- Sanjay Dutt on 'Sanju' Criticism: My Whitewashing Happened When SC Said 'I'm Not a Terrorist'
- Britain's House of Commons Has a Leak and Social Media is Flooded With Jokes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results