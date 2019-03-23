English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Car, But a Tractor and 20 Cattle: Deve Gowda's Grandson Declares Assets Worth Crores
Revanna, the son of PWD minister HD Revanna, in his affidavit declared movable assets worth Rs 1,64,86,632 and is in possession of over Rs 15 lakh in cash.
Prajwal Revanna filing his nomination papers at DC's office in Hassan.
Bengaluru: Prajwal Revanna, grandson of JD(S)supremo HD Deve Gowda, is all set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the family bastion of Hassan on JD(S) ticket. On Friday, 28-year-old Revanna filed his nomination at the Hassan Deputy Commissioner’s office. He was accompanied by his parents and his uncle and Karnataka chief minister HD Kumarswamy.
Revanna in his affidavit declared movable assets worth Rs 1,64,86,632 and is in possession of over Rs 15 lakh in cash. However, the young heir, does not own any vehicle, except for a tractor which was purchased in 2015. He owns 18 cows and two bullocks which are valued at Rs 4,45,000.
Agricultural land mainly comprises his immovable assets. Revanna has 17 plots under his name, which includes a four-acre plot that he received as a gift from his father HD Revanna, who is the PWD minister in Karnataka government. He also jointly owns property with Suraj R. He is a partner at Channaambika Convention Hall and also owns a commercial building at Kuvempu Nagar in Mysore. His immovable assets are worth Rs 4.89,15,029.
A graduate in mechanical engineering, Revanna’s sources of income have been listed as: income from partnership firm, interests from bank accounts and fixed deposits, sale of milk and agriculture income.
However, Revanna has a number of personal loans taken, including loans taken from his father, worth Rs 1.26 crore and a loan of Rs 43.75 lakh taken from his mother Bhavani Revanna. His liabilities stand at Rs 3,72,53,210.
The former prime minister HD Devegowda batted for Revanna's candidature, giving an emotional handover while passing the baton to his grandson, though the party workers from the coalition seem torn. Revanna will be facing A Manju of BJP, who recently switched sides from the Congress.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
