No Chance of Carrying BJP on Our Shoulders: Thambidurai Rules Out AIADMK Partnering BJP
Thambidurai, however, later clarified that that the decision of political alliances will be taken by the executive committee headed by Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam.
File photo of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai.
Chennai: Disagreeing with RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy’s proposition to ally with the BJP, Lok Sabha deputy speaker and senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai on Thursday said that carrying the BJP on the party’s shoulder will be a burden.
“Gurumurthy’s statement that the AIADMK should ally with the BJP to help the party get a foothold in the state is ridiculous. We will strengthen our party, let the BJP strengthen itself in the state. When we are trying to strengthen the party, there is no chance of carrying BJP on our shoulder. Is Gurumuthy a BJP or RSS worker or a journalist, I don’t know. He is doing it for publicity.”
The BJP refused to comment on Thambidurai’s remark.
Pon Radhakrishnan, Union minister of state for finance and shipping, said: “I don’t want to comment on Thambidurai’s statement. We are hopeful of a grand alliance.”
In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, multiples sources from the AIADMK indicate that the party is holding talks with BJP for a pre-poll alliance but there is resentment within the southern party. A section of senior leaders feel that the people of Tamil Nadu are unhappy with the BJP for ignoring the rights of the state and an alliance will only help the DMK in wining more seats.
