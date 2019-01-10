English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Chance of Going Back to SP, But Alliance Possible: Shivpal Yadav
Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday expressed confidence that the next government at the Centre cannot be formed without support from the party.
File image of Shivpal Yadav. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday expressed confidence that the next government at the Centre cannot be formed without support from the party and stressed there was "no chance" of a merger with the SP.
"I am open for an alliance with like-minded parties to keep the communal BJP at bay and that too if my party is offered a respectable number of seats," he said.
About the possibility of allying with the Congress, the PSP(L) chief told PTI that although no such plans have been discussed, they would keep in mind in mind that a national party can stop the BJP and constitute government at the Centre.
"If the opposition, including the SP, BSP and Congress want to stop the BJP and offer me respectable seats, my party will certainly join the alliance," he said.
The 63-year-old however, added that his party was ready to contest on all 80 Lok Sabha polls even if an alliance does not materialise.
On being asked about an SP-BSP alliance for the Lok Sabha polls, Shivpal asked, "Are they (SP and BSP) of the same ideology? Can it (BSP) be trusted. There is no trust when it will join or leave the alliance (with SP)."
PSP(L), is expected to take up the cause of 'kisan, jawan, Musalman' (farmers, youths and Muslims) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
When asked whether he has the blessings of his elder brother and SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, Shivpal said, "This is not the question now. I have taken a step forward. Now the question is of the state and the country and how we can counter and stop the communal forces."
He, however, said that he would request Mulayam to contest the Lok Sabha polls on his party ticket.
"If he does not accept our offer, our party will support him from wherever he contests. I always respect him and he will be given due honour. I have been with him since the beginning and learnt politics from him," Shivpal said.
