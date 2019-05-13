No Choice But to Keep Mum: Navjot Singh Sidhu Damages Vocal Cords After 80 Back-to-Back Rallies

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu is said to have damaged his vocal cords after speaking at 80 campaign rallies within just 28 days.According to an official release sent out by the MLA's office, Sidhu has been asked not to speak for four days and has been prescribed steroids.“Sidhu consulted physicians on early Sunday morning in Chandigarh, who advised two alternatives — either a balm coating over his damaged throat, which would require him not to speak for four days or a severe measure of anti-inflammatory injections and steroid medication along with complete rest for 48 hours,” a Hindustan Times report quoted the release.The statement further said that the Sidhu chose anti-inflammatory injections and steroids because a balm coating would have completely rendered him speechless.The voracious Congress leader, however, is said to have insisted on campaigning in the last four days for the final phase which will see Punjab head to the polls.This is not the first time that Sidhu's vocal cords have born the brunt of his relentless campaigning. In December last year, the Congress leader had been adviced to be on bed rest after addressing 70 back-to-back rallies.