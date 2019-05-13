English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Choice But to Keep Mum: Navjot Singh Sidhu Damages Vocal Cords After 80 Back-to-Back Rallies
According to an official release sent out by the MLA's office, Sidhu has been asked not to speak for four days and has been prescribed steroids.
File photo of cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sindhu.
New Delhi: Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu is said to have damaged his vocal cords after speaking at 80 campaign rallies within just 28 days.
