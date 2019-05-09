Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

No Clear Majority for NDA Post May 23, Project Nitish Kumar as PM Face to Form Govt, Says JD(U) Leader

Gulam Rasool Baliyavi said NDA was getting votes in the state due to the work of the chief minister and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face.

-- | News18.com

Updated:May 9, 2019, 2:03 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Clear Majority for NDA Post May 23, Project Nitish Kumar as PM Face to Form Govt, Says JD(U) Leader
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.
Loading...
Janata Dal United MLC Gulam Rasool Baliyavi has said the NDA will not be able to get majority after May 23 and if it wants to form the government, it must project Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the prime ministerial candidate.

Baliyavi, a prominent Muslim face in the party and believed to be an aide of Kumar, told News18 Bihar that the NDA was getting votes in the state due to the work of the chief minister and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s face.

The statement has once again reignited the discussion around pitching Kumar as the PM face, though the chief minister has denied such reports.

In February, JD(U)’s Prashant Kishor had said Modi would return as the Prime Minister after Lok Sabha polls and though Kumar was "a big leader in the NDA" it was "unfair" to view him as a claimant for the top post, even in the event of the BJP not getting a clear mandate. Anybody who has ruled a major state like Bihar for close to 15 years is bound to have a stature. But it would be unfair to him if we start considering him a claimant for the prime minister's post,” he said.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram