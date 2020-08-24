No-confidence Motion Against LDF Govt in Kerala Defeated by 87-40 Votes

The no-confidence motion moved by Congress-led UDF against the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in Kerala was defeated by 87-40 votes on Monday, Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan announced.

After a marathon discussion which lasted for around 12 hours, the motion was defeated with 87 members opposing it and 40 supporting in the 140-member house with two vacancies.

Two members of the UDF ally Kerala Congress Jose K Mani faction abstained themselves during the voting. BJP's lone member O Rajagopal also stayed away. The opposition combine brought the no-confidence motion levelling various allegations against the Pinarayi Vijayan government with specific reference to the gold smuggling case.

Speaking in the assembly, Congress MLA V D Satheeshan said that earlier he had cautioned the Chief Minister about it but did not know that the "headquarters of the smuggling case will be CM'S office". He also spoke about the investigation in the gold smuggling case and how the former principal secretary M shivashankar is being questioned by various agencies.

Later, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan spoke for over three hours in reply to no-confidence motion. He spoke about the achievements of his government in Kerala in the past four years.

"Listening to the arguments, I understand that they do not have confidence in themselves. They have been misleading the public by unleashing campaigns against the state government. However, they couldn't project anything credible. People have trust in this government," Vijayan said.

The session has also unanimously passed a resolution against Centre's decision to hand over the operations and supervision of the Thiruvanathapuram airport to Adani enterprises and asked the Centre to reconsider it. Meanwhile, the finance bill was also passed.

