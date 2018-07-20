GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
No-Confidence Motion Debate: BJP Gets 210 Minutes, Congress Only 38 Minutes

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the leader of the party in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, are likely to speak on it.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2018, 10:04 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders ahead of the monsoon session. (PTI)
New Delhi: As the main mover of the no-confidence motion against the government, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), will initiate the debate on it in the Lok Sabha on Friday and it has been allocated 13 minutes by the speaker.

Jaydev Galla will be the first speaker of the party, followed by Rammohan Naidu.

Congress, the main opposition party, has been allocated 38 minutes to present its views on the motion. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the leader of the party in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, are likely to speak on it.

Other opposition parties such as the AIADMK, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been allocated 29 minutes, 27 minutes, 15 minutes and nine minutes respectively.

The ruling BJP, which enjoys a majority in the House, has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the debate, which is scheduled for seven hours.

Taking a dig at Gandhi, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav tweeted, saying 38 minutes were allocated for an earthquake in the House and 13 minutes for the mover of the motion.

He was referring to the Congress chief's earlier remarks that if he spoke, there would be an earthquake in the House.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
