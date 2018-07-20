English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
No-Confidence Motion Debate: BJP Gets 210 Minutes, Congress Only 38 Minutes
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the leader of the party in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, are likely to speak on it.
PM Narendra Modi with Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders ahead of the monsoon session. (PTI)
New Delhi: As the main mover of the no-confidence motion against the government, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), will initiate the debate on it in the Lok Sabha on Friday and it has been allocated 13 minutes by the speaker.
Jaydev Galla will be the first speaker of the party, followed by Rammohan Naidu.
Congress, the main opposition party, has been allocated 38 minutes to present its views on the motion. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the leader of the party in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, are likely to speak on it.
Other opposition parties such as the AIADMK, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been allocated 29 minutes, 27 minutes, 15 minutes and nine minutes respectively.
The ruling BJP, which enjoys a majority in the House, has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the debate, which is scheduled for seven hours.
Taking a dig at Gandhi, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav tweeted, saying 38 minutes were allocated for an earthquake in the House and 13 minutes for the mover of the motion.
He was referring to the Congress chief's earlier remarks that if he spoke, there would be an earthquake in the House.
Also Watch
Jaydev Galla will be the first speaker of the party, followed by Rammohan Naidu.
Congress, the main opposition party, has been allocated 38 minutes to present its views on the motion. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and the leader of the party in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, are likely to speak on it.
Other opposition parties such as the AIADMK, Trinamool Congress (TMC), Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) have been allocated 29 minutes, 27 minutes, 15 minutes and nine minutes respectively.
The ruling BJP, which enjoys a majority in the House, has been given 3 hours and 33 minutes in the debate, which is scheduled for seven hours.
Taking a dig at Gandhi, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav tweeted, saying 38 minutes were allocated for an earthquake in the House and 13 minutes for the mover of the motion.
He was referring to the Congress chief's earlier remarks that if he spoke, there would be an earthquake in the House.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
-
Wednesday 18 July , 2018
Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
-
Tuesday 17 July , 2018
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Wednesday 18 July , 2018 Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'
Tuesday 17 July , 2018 Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Effect: Vodafone Doubles 4G Data Limit on Rs 199 Prepaid Plan
- Hina Khan Accused of Rs 12 Lakh Jewellery Fraud; Actress Calls It a 'Tactic' of Her Haters
- Suhana Khan's Recent Picture With Gauri Faces Instagram's Fury for Inappropriate Dressing
- I'm Proud to be Identified As Shahid Kapoor's Brother, There is No Shame in It: Ishaan Khatter
- Mr Bean's Death Hoax Was Just An Attempt to Steal Your Data