No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Shiv Sena Praises Rahul Gandhi, Says This Wasn't a Hug But a Shock for Modi

News18.com | July 20, 2018, 7:33 PM IST
Event Highlights

Monsoon session of Parliament LIVE: After abstaining from the no-trust vote, the Shiv Sena has praised Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha. Party leader Sanjay Raut said the Congress chief has now gone graduated from the real school of politics. "This wasn't a hug, but a shock to Modi," he said, adding that there would be more tremors like today for the BJP. Meanwhile, the French government has responded to Rahul Gandhi’s assertion in Parliament that there was no secrecy pact for the Rafale aircraft deal, saying that the 2008 agreement signed by the two nations legally binds protection of classified information. Rahul Gandhi had launched a fiery attack on the NDA government, raising questions over the Rafale aircraft deal and hinting at massive graft. France's statement has come just before PM Narendra Modi is set to address Lok Sabha and it will give him ammunition to launch a sharp rebuttal. Rahul had emerged as the protagonist in the first half of the no-trust drama in the Lok Sabha and ended his speech by hugging the PM, taking him by surprise.

Rahul Gandhi hugs Narendra Modi
Jul 20, 2018 7:33 pm (IST)

There is only one kind of reply to any question raised on the government's development claims, Hindu Musalman, Bharat Pakistan aur Kabristan Shamshan: Dinesh Trivedi

Jul 20, 2018 7:22 pm (IST)

TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi says, “It may be that we may not get the numbers today but the fact that we are having this discussion is alarming enough.”

Jul 20, 2018 7:18 pm (IST)

READ | When Rahul Gandhi's 'Jumla Strike' and 'Jadu Ki Jhappi' Took Modi Govt by Surprise

Rahul Gandhi opened his speech describing how India was being bombarded with "this weapon called the 'jumla' strike. The kisan (farmers), Dalits, tribals, youths and women are all victims of this weapon".

Jul 20, 2018 7:17 pm (IST)

TMC's Dinesh Trivedi: Your chest may be broad but it requires a big heart.

Jul 20, 2018 7:15 pm (IST)

Trinamool Congress extends support to TDP in its demands seeking special status for Andhra Pradesh. TMC leader, Dinesh Trivedi says, "I want to tell you that we are absolutely with you," Dinesh Trivedi, AITC.”

Jul 20, 2018 7:02 pm (IST)

It would have been good on Rajnath Singh’s part if he had told what the Centre has done for Andhra Pradesh in the last four years instead of saying that I am a good friend. They are singing the old tune. They are not clearly telling what they have done to AP. There are chances that PM Modi will also sing the same tune as Rajnath Singh: Chandrababu Naidu.

Jul 20, 2018 6:58 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Dismisses France's Claims | Rahul Gandhi refutes France’s statement that they cannot share the intricate details of Rafale deal. He has said, “Let them deny, I stand by my statement. I, Anand Sharma and Manmohan Singh were present at the meeting with French President.” Gandhi had earlier said that he had met the French President, in which he had said that the government is free to share details of the fighter jet deal with the opposition.

Jul 20, 2018 6:49 pm (IST)

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Rahul Gandhi’s hug to PM Modi: That was not jaadu ki khappi that was a jhatka and this is not the only tremor, it is in fact the first one.

Jul 20, 2018 6:37 pm (IST)

READ | Secrecy Clause in Rafale Deal Was Put Under UPA Rule: Sitharaman Returns Fire After Rahul's Attack

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the India-France agreement to buy the fighter jets was signed in 2008 by the then defence minister AK Antony and it had the confidentiality clause.

Jul 20, 2018 6:36 pm (IST)

The Opposition today launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Rafale deal. Rahul Gandhi said, “The defence minister has spoken 'untruth'.... The French PM has personally told me that there is no secret pact between Indian and French governments," he said demanding that the PM answer why this contract was given to a particular businessman after taking it away from PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

"Everybody understands the relationship the PM has with certain people. Everybody understands the amount of money that goes into the marketing of the PM and everybody knows who have funded that. One of those people was given the Rafale contract.... The gentleman benefited to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore."

Jul 20, 2018 6:31 pm (IST)

FRANCE ON RAFALE DEAL | The French government has reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s charges against the BJP govt over the Rafale deal. In a statement, the French govt has said, “We have noted the statement of Mr Rahul Gandhi before the Indian Parliament. France and India concluded in 2008 a security agreement, which legally binds the two States to protect the classified information provided by the partner that could impact security and operational capabilities of the defence equipment of India or France. These provisions naturally apply to the IGA concluded on 23 September 2016 on the acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft and their weapons. As the President of the French Republic indicated publicly in an interview given to India Today on 9th March 2018, “In India and in France, when a deal is very sensitive, we can’t reveal all details.”

Jul 20, 2018 6:24 pm (IST)

Kharge to BJP govt: You only talk about Lord Ram and Krishna but never talk about the other characters from Mahabharat. It's always about Ram for you to make political gains.

Jul 20, 2018 6:20 pm (IST)

Rebel Congress leader slams Rahul Gandhi over his speech in the Parliament today.

Jul 20, 2018 6:09 pm (IST)

BJP does not acknowledge the work Congress has done in all these years. It shouldn't lecture us. BJP doesn't look beyond itself: Kharge.

Jul 20, 2018 6:07 pm (IST)

The way you are operating now, the way you are mistreating minorities, compromising on freedom of speech, spreading inequality, democracy would have been demolished by now had we adhered to your measures as well: Congress leader Kharge

Jul 20, 2018 6:01 pm (IST)

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge starts addressing the Lok Sabha while Speaker Sumitra Mahajan says the debate will be extended till 7pm looking at how the day has progressed so far.

Jul 20, 2018 5:59 pm (IST)

There is no vacancy for the post of PM in 2019. Don't waste your efforts: Paswan

Jul 20, 2018 5:58 pm (IST)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today came out in support of Congress chief  Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, saying in Parliament policies should be opposed, not individuals. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the prime minister often hugs the heads of foreign countries so what was wrong about Gandhi hugging him in Parliament. "Parliament is the biggest temple of democracy where policies should be opposed, not individuals. But the BJP people do not like hugs, they believe in abuse," Singh claimed.

Jul 20, 2018 5:48 pm (IST)

Ram Vilas Paswan: In a way I welcome this no-confidence motion. It is only during such discussions that people get to know the truth about the government and its work.

Jul 20, 2018 5:47 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi has shown how a hug out of selfless love can blow away the storm of hatred. After all, Rahul Gandhi’s love has shown the mirror to Modi ji: Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Jul 20, 2018 5:36 pm (IST)

More representation of minorities and villagers is required in judicial services: Ram Vilas Paswan

Jul 20, 2018 5:34 pm (IST)

Even today in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, cobblers don't have their feet covered, handloom labours don't have clothes to wear and we sing "saare jahaan se achha". I want to congratulate the PM for electrifying villages: Ram Vilas Paswan

Jul 20, 2018 5:28 pm (IST)

READ | BJP to Move Privilege Motion Against Rahul Gandhi for Remarks on PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi claimed that India was a victim of 'jumla strikes' and Modi had lost touch with the wishes of the common people.

Jul 20, 2018 5:24 pm (IST)

Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Warrier, made famous by her wink in a film song, has reacted to Rahul Gandhi's wink in the Parliament today. Listen:

Jul 20, 2018 5:22 pm (IST)

Smriti Irani speaks to CNN-News18, says, “Rahul Gandhi's wink shows his political hypocrisy. He was repeatedly lying and that is why members were repeatedly getting up and responding. He was doing theatrics and fudging facts. Rahul Gandhi’s speech was political rhetoric.”

Jul 20, 2018 5:18 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi had once said the day he will speak in the Parliament earthquake will come and today it has definitely come: Congress MP Rajiv Satav tells ANI.

Jul 20, 2018 5:06 pm (IST)

Let me speak first, you can do as much sloganeering as you please once my speech is over. Everything is accepted in a democracy: Rajnath Singh tells TDP leaders, including Jayadev Galla, who tried to interrupt him.

Jul 20, 2018 5:04 pm (IST)

Chandrababu Naidu is still a friend and will always remain one. Most of the things under the AP Reorganization Act have been implemented, rest of it will also fall into place: Rajnath Singh on TDP’s displeasure with the Centre over granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.

Jul 20, 2018 4:53 pm (IST)

Rajnath Singh takes a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, says, "Some are born with a silver spoon, what will they know of the farmers' plight. They can only hear about these problems and not understand the suffering."

Jul 20, 2018 4:52 pm (IST)

Rajnath Singh attacks Congress’ Shashi Tharoor on his recent ‘Hindu Pakistan comment. Says, “The Sikhs have suffered the most and I assure them that justice will be done, we have formed an SIT. People talk about the ‘Hindu Taliban’. Where they are taking this country with such talks.”

No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Shiv Sena Praises Rahul Gandhi, Says This Wasn't a Hug But a Shock for Modi
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday, July 20, 2018. (Image: LSTV GRAB via PTI)

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

T Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samiti, — which is neither part of the ruling NDA, nor the rival camp - has decided to abstain from the no-trust vote against the Narendra Modi govermment in Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Rakesh Singh attacked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for siding with the Congress and asked them to remember tears of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Singh also targeted Rahul Gandhi and said, “They have ruled for 48 years after Independence. Even the credit for Manmohan Singh's 10-year rule goes to Sonia Gandhi. It was a government of scams.” Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took offense to his words. However, Singh hit out at him by saying, "Why are you speaking for a party due to which you were unable to become the CM of Karnataka."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Amit Shah and key ministers in Parliament, just minutes before the no-trust motion debate begins in Parliament. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition

Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. In a House of 535 members, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has 313 members in the Lok Sabha, including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six LJP and four SAD.

The stated strength of the Opposition is 222, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of TMC, 20 BJD, 16 TDP and 11 TRS. The opposition move for a no-confidence motion was not allowed in the last Budget Session that was washed out due to continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some other parties demanding that government agree to the motion.

The Speaker had then disallowed them on the ground that the House was not in order as there was continuous upoar and protests in the Well by members on various issues.

As the opposition and the government geared up for the no-trust motion--the first in 15 years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami hinted his party AIADMK might not back the motion. The AIADMK has 37 MPs and its abstention during voting is also not being ruled out. The previous no-trust motion that was moved by the Congress against the Vajpayee government in 2003 was defeated.
