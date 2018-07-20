No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Shiv Sena Praises Rahul Gandhi, Says This Wasn't a Hug But a Shock for Modi

Event Highlights
Rahul Gandhi opened his speech describing how India was being bombarded with "this weapon called the 'jumla' strike. The kisan (farmers), Dalits, tribals, youths and women are all victims of this weapon".
It would have been good on Rajnath Singh’s part if he had told what the Centre has done for Andhra Pradesh in the last four years instead of saying that I am a good friend. They are singing the old tune. They are not clearly telling what they have done to AP. There are chances that PM Modi will also sing the same tune as Rajnath Singh: Chandrababu Naidu.
Rahul Gandhi Dismisses France's Claims | Rahul Gandhi refutes France’s statement that they cannot share the intricate details of Rafale deal. He has said, “Let them deny, I stand by my statement. I, Anand Sharma and Manmohan Singh were present at the meeting with French President.” Gandhi had earlier said that he had met the French President, in which he had said that the government is free to share details of the fighter jet deal with the opposition.
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the India-France agreement to buy the fighter jets was signed in 2008 by the then defence minister AK Antony and it had the confidentiality clause.
The Opposition today launched a scathing attack on PM Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the Rafale deal. Rahul Gandhi said, “The defence minister has spoken 'untruth'.... The French PM has personally told me that there is no secret pact between Indian and French governments," he said demanding that the PM answer why this contract was given to a particular businessman after taking it away from PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).
"Everybody understands the relationship the PM has with certain people. Everybody understands the amount of money that goes into the marketing of the PM and everybody knows who have funded that. One of those people was given the Rafale contract.... The gentleman benefited to the tune of Rs 45,000 crore."
FRANCE ON RAFALE DEAL | The French government has reacted to Rahul Gandhi’s charges against the BJP govt over the Rafale deal. In a statement, the French govt has said, “We have noted the statement of Mr Rahul Gandhi before the Indian Parliament. France and India concluded in 2008 a security agreement, which legally binds the two States to protect the classified information provided by the partner that could impact security and operational capabilities of the defence equipment of India or France. These provisions naturally apply to the IGA concluded on 23 September 2016 on the acquisition of 36 Rafale aircraft and their weapons. As the President of the French Republic indicated publicly in an interview given to India Today on 9th March 2018, “In India and in France, when a deal is very sensitive, we can’t reveal all details.”
Rebel Congress leader slams Rahul Gandhi over his speech in the Parliament today.
Rahul Gandhi Says "Main Pyaar ki bhavna nikalunga"- leader of opposition or Love Charger MSG baba?— Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) July 20, 2018
Then he undermines decorum of Parliament & Parliamentary protocol & rules of debate !
Immature & childish behaviour! Has no sense of seriousness! Is #NoConfidenceMotion a joke?
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today came out in support of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, saying in Parliament policies should be opposed, not individuals. Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the prime minister often hugs the heads of foreign countries so what was wrong about Gandhi hugging him in Parliament. "Parliament is the biggest temple of democracy where policies should be opposed, not individuals. But the BJP people do not like hugs, they believe in abuse," Singh claimed.
Rahul Gandhi claimed that India was a victim of 'jumla strikes' and Modi had lost touch with the wishes of the common people.
Malayalam actor Priya Prakash Warrier, made famous by her wink in a film song, has reacted to Rahul Gandhi's wink in the Parliament today. Listen:
#RahulKiJhappi -- Priya Prakash Varrier says she's happy @RahulGandhi 'copied' her signature wink in Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/ak4zQkRUAZ— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 20, 2018
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his speech in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Friday, July 20, 2018. (Image: LSTV GRAB via PTI)
T Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samiti, — which is neither part of the ruling NDA, nor the rival camp - has decided to abstain from the no-trust vote against the Narendra Modi govermment in Lok Sabha.
Earlier in the day, BJP MP Rakesh Singh attacked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for siding with the Congress and asked them to remember tears of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Singh also targeted Rahul Gandhi and said, “They have ruled for 48 years after Independence. Even the credit for Manmohan Singh's 10-year rule goes to Sonia Gandhi. It was a government of scams.” Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took offense to his words. However, Singh hit out at him by saying, "Why are you speaking for a party due to which you were unable to become the CM of Karnataka."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Amit Shah and key ministers in Parliament, just minutes before the no-trust motion debate begins in Parliament. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition
Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. In a House of 535 members, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has 313 members in the Lok Sabha, including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six LJP and four SAD.
The stated strength of the Opposition is 222, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of TMC, 20 BJD, 16 TDP and 11 TRS. The opposition move for a no-confidence motion was not allowed in the last Budget Session that was washed out due to continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some other parties demanding that government agree to the motion.
The Speaker had then disallowed them on the ground that the House was not in order as there was continuous upoar and protests in the Well by members on various issues.
As the opposition and the government geared up for the no-trust motion--the first in 15 years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami hinted his party AIADMK might not back the motion. The AIADMK has 37 MPs and its abstention during voting is also not being ruled out. The previous no-trust motion that was moved by the Congress against the Vajpayee government in 2003 was defeated.
