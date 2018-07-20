No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Opposition May Opt for Walkout Strategy to Make Up for Lack of Numbers

Jul 20, 2018 7:37 am (IST)

BJP hopes to get support of 314 MPs against no-confidence motion | The BJP believes that the government will get the support of as many as 314 MPs in the Lok Sabha, when an opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi dispensation would be put to vote on Friday. According to the estimate by the party's floor managers, the government is likely to get support from small parties outside the NDA such as Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK and Raju Shetty-led Swabhimani Paksha. Although Shetty and Ramadoss are no longer members of the NDA, but the government believes that they would support it during the vote on the motion. Sources in the party said the Narendra Modi-led government would get the support of 314 MPs in the lower house, which has an effective strength of 535 members. The list of the 314 MPs, however, does not include Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who is also a BJP MP, they said. The majority mark is 268. Talking to reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Thursday said the NDA was united and would vote against the motion. "We are hopeful that we will get support from parties outside NDA as well. It is strange that opposition brings this motion despite the fact that the BJP got majority on its own and today NDA is ruling in 21 states," he said.