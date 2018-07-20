No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Opposition May Opt for Walkout Strategy to Make Up for Lack of Numbers

No-trust Vote: 'Miffed' Sena Does a U-turn, Withdraws Whip to MPs to Support Modi Govt | Hours after the Shiv Sena issued a whip to its MPs to support the NDA government during the no-trust motion, the party did a volte-face and said the final decision on the vote would be taken on Friday. A Shiv Sena functionary said party chief Uddhav Thackeray had asked his MPs to remain in Delhi, but no decision was taken on the no-confidence motion. “Uddhav-ji has asked all party MPs to be present in Delhi tomorrow [Friday] and they will be told by the Sena president about the party's decision by morning,” Harshal Pradhan, Uddhav’s confidant said. When contacted, Sena’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha Chandrakant Khaire said the earlier “notice” (whip) issued to the party MPs had said they must remain present in Parliament all day long. “All party MPs were told that the final decision will be taken by Uddhav-ji and conveyed to them,” Khaire said.
No-trust vote: TRS to firm up stance today | The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi will participate in the debate in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion and would finalise its stance tomorrow, TRS MP B Vinod Kumar said today. The party would take part in the debate, he asserted. The party's stance (if voting takes place) would be firmed up then, he added. TRS has 11 members in the Lok Sabha. The Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act.
Shatrughan Sinha to vote against the no-confidence motion | BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, known to speak against his party and the government publicly, said today that notwithstanding his differences with the saffron party he will vote against the opposition's no-trust vote in Parliament today. The BJP MP from Patna Sahib also made it clear that he has no intention to quit the BJP before the 2019 general election. His remarks came amidst reports of his growing proximity with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family in recent times. "I am a member of the BJP and will follow party command as a disciplined soldier...I will be with the party during the troubled times and go with it to defeat the opposition-sponsored no-confidence vote," Sinha told PTI. Moved by the former BJP ally TDP and others, the no-confidence motion, first since the BJP-led NDA government came to power four years ago, would be taken up in the lower house tomorrow for debate and voting. Sinha has been criticising the leadership of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and various policies of the government through his tweets.
BJP hopes to get support of 314 MPs against no-confidence motion | The BJP believes that the government will get the support of as many as 314 MPs in the Lok Sabha, when an opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi dispensation would be put to vote on Friday. According to the estimate by the party's floor managers, the government is likely to get support from small parties outside the NDA such as Anbumani Ramadoss-led PMK and Raju Shetty-led Swabhimani Paksha. Although Shetty and Ramadoss are no longer members of the NDA, but the government believes that they would support it during the vote on the motion. Sources in the party said the Narendra Modi-led government would get the support of 314 MPs in the lower house, which has an effective strength of 535 members. The list of the 314 MPs, however, does not include Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, who is also a BJP MP, they said. The majority mark is 268. Talking to reporters, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar on Thursday said the NDA was united and would vote against the motion. "We are hopeful that we will get support from parties outside NDA as well. It is strange that opposition brings this motion despite the fact that the BJP got majority on its own and today NDA is ruling in 21 states," he said.
TMC seeks deferring no-confidence debate, later accept Friday | With the Lok Sabha deciding to debate the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on Friday, the Trinamool Congress today urged the Speaker to defer it till Monday saying it had a scheduled programme. However, later outside the House, they said all TMC MPs would attend the debate and participate in the voting on the motion, which has been slated on Friday. Soon after Speaker Sumitra Mahajan announced that the discussion on the no-confidence motion would be held on Friday, TMC leader Dinesh Trivedi requested her to change the date as his party MPs would not be present in Delhi as they would be in Kolkata to participate in the programme in Kolkata which was pre-scheduled. "As you know, we have the 'Martyr's Rally' on July 21. Every MP needs to be present in Kolkata for its preparation. We appeal to you to kindly change the date so that we can all participate. This is for the sake of democracy and for Parliament. We have 34 MPs. So kindly consider our request and postpone the discussion to July 24," Trivedi appealed to the Speaker.
The ruling party is leaving no stone un-turned to ramp up NDA's strength in the Lok Sabha. Numbers are assured. And yet, every vote will be made to count.
Govt prepared to face no-confidence motion: Ananth Kumar | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government is prepared to face the no-confidence motion brought in by several parties. "The entire country has confidence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. The Opposition parties brought in no-confidence motion against the government on issues like Grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh, lynchings, atrocities against women and dalits and dilution of a law meant for Scheduled Caste.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanding that the largest party be allowed to move the motion, Mahajan said as per rules, the party which raises the motion first, gets to moe it. "It's not a question of big party, small party... Those who brought the no-confidence motion, I read all the rules. The person who first brought the motion, has to be called first," Mahajan said. As Kharge pressed with the demand that all members who brought in the motion should be allowed to move it, an angry Mahajan said "You go through the record... I have gone according to the rule".
Earlier,Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had announced that she would announce the date for the debate in 2-3 days. During the Zero Hour, she had named all members from Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Congress and NCP, among others, who had moved similarly no-confidence motion notices and said Telugu Desam Party (TDP)'s Kesineni Srinivas would move his motion as his party was the first to raise it. Mahajan had not accepted notices for a similar motion during the Budget Session, which was washed out due to a continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some Opposition parties demanding that government agree to the motion. But the motion was rejected by the Speaker on the ground that the House was not in order as there were continuous protests in the Well by opposition members on various issues. The member of the TDP, which had quit the ruling NDA coalition in March protesting against the government not giving a special package to Andhra Pradesh, had moved the motion during Zero Hour which was admitted by the Speaker.
Lok Sabha to hold debate on no-confidence motion Today | The Lok Sabha would take up today the debate on an opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government brought by the Telugu Desam Party and opposition parties, with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitting the notice. "The House will take up the debate (on the motion) on Friday, July 20th. The discussion will be held for the full day, followed by voting on it," Sumitra Mahajan announced in the House when it reassembled after the lunch break on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also said that there will be no Question Hour on that day and the House would have no other business, barring the discussion on the no-confidence motion.
