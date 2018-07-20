No-Confidence Motion LIVE: NDA Comfortably Wins Vote on Opposition-backed Motion as 325 MPs Back Govt

Event Highlights
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar says, "This is a defeat of negativity."
Chandrababu Naidu: Instead of doing justice to AP, he is politically attacking me. PM alleges opposition of having arrogance. Prime Minister has arrogance. As part of our continuous fight for the special status, we introduced this no-confidence motion. In the last four years, I went to Delhi 29 times. Instead of doing justice to AP, he is resorting to political attack on me alleging I took a U-turn.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks those who voted in his support.
Andhra Pradesh CM to address the media at 11:30 pm in Amravati on the no-confidence motion that was moved in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Naidu says, “Prime Minister didn’t speak on Andhra Pradesh’s development. He displayed the same negligence. I have never seen such an irresponsible central government before. By seeing this unjust attitude of BJP, it seems like Congress government was better. BJP doubted our patriotism. This is not tolerable.”
DMK's Stalin attacks AIADMK and BJP over the former supporting the Modi govt despite a host of issues.
Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy slams PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address on the no-confidence motion moved against his government in Lok Sabha, said that it was immature to play politics over the Rafale fighter jet deal.
NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION REJECTED | No-confidence motion moved by the TDP against the Modi government rejected by voice vote as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan called for those in favour and those against the motion to say yes and no. 126 have voted in favour of the motion while 325 have voted against in a total count of 451 votes.
TDP MP Kesineni attacks PM Modi over his 1.5 hour-long speech.
Speaking during the no-confidence motion, Modi said only the 125 crore people of the country can decide who would sit in the Prime Minister's chair or who can be unseated.
A board displayed the result of the 'no-confidence motion' vote in the Lok Sabha on Friday. (LSTV GRAB via PTI)
Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the government for not working for the minorities and said that lynchings had also happened in the country in 2002 Gujarat riots and after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. His comment was directed towards home minister Rajnath Singh, who had earlier called the 1984 anti-sikh riots the biggest mob lynching in the country. The BJP has also received a jolt from the Shiv Sena, who after abstaining from the no-trust vote, praised Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha. Party leader Sanjay Raut said the Congress chief has now gone graduated from the real school of politics. "This wasn't a hug, but a shock to Modi," he said, adding that there would be more tremors like today for the BJP.
T Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samiti, — which is neither part of the ruling NDA, nor the rival camp - has decided to abstain from the no-trust vote against the Narendra Modi govermment in Lok Sabha.
Earlier in the day, BJP MP Rakesh Singh attacked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for siding with the Congress and asked them to remember tears of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Singh also targeted Rahul Gandhi and said, “They have ruled for 48 years after Independence. Even the credit for Manmohan Singh's 10-year rule goes to Sonia Gandhi. It was a government of scams.” Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took offense to his words. However, Singh hit out at him by saying, "Why are you speaking for a party due to which you were unable to become the CM of Karnataka."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Amit Shah and key ministers in Parliament, just minutes before the no-trust motion debate begins in Parliament. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition
Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. In a House of 535 members, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has 313 members in the Lok Sabha, including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six LJP and four SAD.
The stated strength of the Opposition is 222, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of TMC, 20 BJD, 16 TDP and 11 TRS. The opposition move for a no-confidence motion was not allowed in the last Budget Session that was washed out due to continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some other parties demanding that government agree to the motion.
The Speaker had then disallowed them on the ground that the House was not in order as there was continuous upoar and protests in the Well by members on various issues.
As the opposition and the government geared up for the no-trust motion--the first in 15 years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami hinted his party AIADMK might not back the motion. The AIADMK has 37 MPs and its abstention during voting is also not being ruled out. The previous no-trust motion that was moved by the Congress against the Vajpayee government in 2003 was defeated.
