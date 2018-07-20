GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
No-Confidence Motion LIVE: NDA Comfortably Wins Vote on Opposition-backed Motion as 325 MPs Back Govt

News18.com | July 20, 2018, 11:59 PM IST
Event Highlights

Monsoon session of Parliament LIVE: After 12 hours of debate in the Lok Sabha, the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government has been defeated as 325 lawmakers voted against the motion and 126 voted for the motion. The voting was preceded by a blistering speech from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who took the Opposition and Congress chief head on, saying that the no-confidence motion against his government was not a test for him, but one for the Congress and friends, hinting at the fragile opposition unity ahead of the 2019 election. Modi also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for his surprising walk across the aisle and hug, saying that it showed that the Congress chief was in a hurry to unseat him. “Some people are in a rush to get to the treasury benches. What is your hurry? Only 125 crore people of this country can do that,” he said. Rahul Gandhi had earlier in the day hugged the Prime Minister, giving cameras a moment for posterity. He had also attacked the government for the Rafale deal, hinting at massive corruption in the deal. But Modi was handed a boost by the French government, which said that the 2008 agreement between the two nations legally binds protection of classified information.

Rahul Gandhi hugs Narendra Modi
Jul 20, 2018 11:59 pm (IST)

We posed questions to PM Modi on Rafael deal, Nirav Modi etc but he didn't answer any. His speech was 'dramebaazi.' He didn't say anything for people of Andhra Pradesh. He was telling us what previous govts had done and not what his govt has done in 4 years: Mallikarjun Kharge tells ANI.

Jul 20, 2018 11:57 pm (IST)

Are these the words that a man of PM’s stature use, asks Chandrababu Naidu.

Jul 20, 2018 11:56 pm (IST)

Prime Minister colluded with a corrupt party (YSR Congress party) for political gains and hurting the interests of the state: Chandrababu Naidu

Jul 20, 2018 11:44 pm (IST)

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar says, "This is a defeat of negativity."

Jul 20, 2018 11:43 pm (IST)

Chandrababu Naidu: It is sad to see a man of stature of PM is talking irresponsibly and saying cheap things. Why is there negligence for over 5 crore people of AP? The Centre is showing negligence because we don’t have the numbers.

Jul 20, 2018 11:42 pm (IST)

Chandrababu Naidu: Instead of doing justice to AP, he is politically attacking me. PM alleges opposition of having arrogance. Prime Minister has arrogance. As part of our continuous fight for the special status, we introduced this no-confidence motion. In the last four years, I went to Delhi 29 times. Instead of doing justice to AP, he is resorting to political attack on me alleging I took a U-turn.

Jul 20, 2018 11:40 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanks those who voted in his support.

Jul 20, 2018 11:38 pm (IST)

PM in his two-hour speech didn't address any of the woes of the common man. What BJP says and what it does is different from what the reality and what they try and conjure up. That is the signal that has gone out: Congress's Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jul 20, 2018 11:33 pm (IST)

Chandrababu Naidu addresses a press conference minutes after TDP's no-confidence motion was voted down in the Parliament. Naidu says, "Disappointed with the proceedings in Parliament. Whole of Andhra was waiting for justice to be done. PM Modi again spoke as if Andhra was not part of India."

Jul 20, 2018 11:31 pm (IST)

What can be a bigger mandate than this? It means Congress will get only 10 seats in 2019: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on NDA govt winning the trust vote.

Jul 20, 2018 11:29 pm (IST)

Andhra Pradesh CM to address the media at 11:30 pm in Amravati on the no-confidence motion that was moved in the Lok Sabha on Friday. Naidu says, “Prime Minister didn’t speak on Andhra Pradesh’s development. He displayed the same negligence. I have never seen such an irresponsible central government before. By seeing this unjust attitude of BJP, it seems like Congress government was better. BJP doubted our patriotism. This is not tolerable.”

Jul 20, 2018 11:25 pm (IST)

DMK's Stalin attacks AIADMK and BJP over the former supporting the Modi govt despite a host of issues.

Jul 20, 2018 11:22 pm (IST)

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy slams PM Modi.

Jul 20, 2018 11:21 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Monday.

Jul 20, 2018 11:13 pm (IST)

Jul 20, 2018 11:11 pm (IST)

A display board on the floor of the House shows the division of votes on the no-confidence motion. (TV grab)

Jul 20, 2018 11:10 pm (IST)

NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION REJECTED | No-confidence motion moved by the TDP against the Modi government rejected by voice vote as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan called for those in favour and those against the motion to say yes and no. 126 have voted in favour of the motion while 325 have voted against in a total count of 451 votes.

Jul 20, 2018 11:07 pm (IST)

The Speaker and an official of the Parliament instructs the Parliamentarians on the procedure to register their votes for or against the no-confidence motion against the Modi government.

Jul 20, 2018 10:59 pm (IST)

Voting on the no-confidence motion commences in the House. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan calls for those in favour of the motion and those against it.

Jul 20, 2018 10:55 pm (IST)

TDP MP Kesineni attacks PM Modi over his 1.5 hour-long speech.

Jul 20, 2018 10:54 pm (IST)

TDP MP, Kesineni Srinivas: Once again, great oratory skills. I felt like I was in a Bollywood movie. PM Modi is the best actor in the world and the prime minister's speech was a great one and half hour-long blockbuster movie.

Jul 20, 2018 10:50 pm (IST)

PM Modi ends his speech throwing a challenge to the opposition for 2024, says, “We will do everything for the people of the country. I once again ask them to bring another no-confidence motion in 2024.”

Jul 20, 2018 10:47 pm (IST)

PM Modi continues to list the achievement of his government while TDP MPs continue with the protests in the Well and continues to shout slogans of "we want justice".

Jul 20, 2018 10:46 pm (IST)

Swaraj India’s Yogendra Yadav tweets, “PM again repeats the lie that the MSP announced by his govt (A2-FL+50%), is as per the recommendation of Swaminathan commission (C2+50%).”

Jul 20, 2018 10:41 pm (IST)

Jul 20, 2018 10:40 pm (IST)

India is seeing the record pace at which roads are being built, villages are being connected, i-ways are being built, railways development is happening: PM Modi

Jul 20, 2018 10:37 pm (IST)

PM Modi: We are standing with the victims of triple talaq. We condemn mob attacks and request state govts to take action.

Jul 20, 2018 10:36 pm (IST)

PM Modi: For the first time, the Cabinet Committee Security has two women leaders.

Jul 20, 2018 10:36 pm (IST)

PM Modi: I want to tell you about the NPA problem. Much before Internet Banking, Congress Party invented Phone Banking and this caused the NPA mess. A phone call would get loans for their cronies and the nation suffered

Jul 20, 2018 10:35 pm (IST)

CPIM leader Sitaram Yechury tweets: Bizarre! For the first time in the history of no-confidence motions has the PM’s reply been so disconnected with reality. What he is saying has nothing to do with issues raised by the Opposition and his own allies.

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the government for not working for the minorities and said that lynchings had also happened in the country in 2002 Gujarat riots and after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. His comment was directed towards home minister Rajnath Singh, who had earlier called the 1984 anti-sikh riots the biggest mob lynching in the country. The BJP has also received a jolt from the Shiv Sena, who after abstaining from the no-trust vote, praised Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha. Party leader Sanjay Raut said the Congress chief has now gone graduated from the real school of politics. "This wasn't a hug, but a shock to Modi," he said, adding that there would be more tremors like today for the BJP.

T Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samiti, — which is neither part of the ruling NDA, nor the rival camp - has decided to abstain from the no-trust vote against the Narendra Modi govermment in Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Rakesh Singh attacked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for siding with the Congress and asked them to remember tears of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Singh also targeted Rahul Gandhi and said, “They have ruled for 48 years after Independence. Even the credit for Manmohan Singh's 10-year rule goes to Sonia Gandhi. It was a government of scams.” Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took offense to his words. However, Singh hit out at him by saying, "Why are you speaking for a party due to which you were unable to become the CM of Karnataka."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Amit Shah and key ministers in Parliament, just minutes before the no-trust motion debate begins in Parliament. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition

Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. In a House of 535 members, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has 313 members in the Lok Sabha, including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six LJP and four SAD.

The stated strength of the Opposition is 222, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of TMC, 20 BJD, 16 TDP and 11 TRS. The opposition move for a no-confidence motion was not allowed in the last Budget Session that was washed out due to continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some other parties demanding that government agree to the motion.

The Speaker had then disallowed them on the ground that the House was not in order as there was continuous upoar and protests in the Well by members on various issues.

As the opposition and the government geared up for the no-trust motion--the first in 15 years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami hinted his party AIADMK might not back the motion. The AIADMK has 37 MPs and its abstention during voting is also not being ruled out. The previous no-trust motion that was moved by the Congress against the Vajpayee government in 2003 was defeated.
