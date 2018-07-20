No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Why the Hurry for Power? PM Modi's Dig at Rahul for Hug and Wink Show

Event Highlights
It’s Sivaprasad vs Anurag Thakur and Kirit Somaiya on the floor of the House as TDP MPs protest in the Well while PM Modi continues to speak and BJP tries to fend them off. Tota Narsimhan, Jaydev Galla other MPs are leading TDP’s charge in the front while former minister Gajapthi Raju is standing in the back allowing colleagues to fight.
PM Modi: Rural electrification in 18,000 villages could have been done by previous governments as well, but they couldn't. Most of these states are part of north-east India inhabited by Dalits, minorities and others. Why were they not provided with development earlier? Because it did not fulfill their electoral interests.
PM Modi continues to speak even as the House is in the middle of a ruckus. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is appealing to the protesting group of TDP leaders with folded hands.
Narendra Modi: This is not a floor test for the government, it is a floor test for the Congress and its so-called friends and allies. No confidence motion is a rouse to keep their flock together. The only aim is to remove a single Modi. Trust your allies and friends just as much you distrust the government.
Narendra Modi: Some said the PM won’t be able to stand for more than 15 minutes in the House, I am standing here and I am proud of the work that I have done. Even before the count was over, people walked up to my desk and wanted me to stand up. They should know that nobody can make someone sit or leave. It is the country which decides this. (Image courtesy: LSTV)
PM Modi Pokes Fun at Rahul's Hug | PM Narendra Modi pokes fun at Rahul Gandhi, says, "I was surprised at Rahul Gandhi's excitement to come and hug me. What is the hurry? You should trust the people in a democracy. Some people are in a rush to get to the treasury benches. What is your hurry?"
Gandhi had earlier in the day moved across the floor to get to the treasury benches to hug PM Modi.
I sense a negativity and opposition to development and negative politics surrounding people. I believe this is a good chance for us to put forward our opinion but the nation is also seeing how negative and anti-developmental politics is being practiced by others. This has come forth in a well-decorated fashion today: PM Modi.
Union minister Ramdas Athawale rhymes his words to prompt some laughter in the House while all eyes are on PM Modi who is all set to take stage shortly. Athawale says, “Congress had been in power for 51 years and then they had earned a lot. In 2014, Narendra Modi did a miracle, which is why we are seeing all this drama. Congress is not doing so well now, so Modiji will win in 2019. (Congress ne pure kiye the satta mein 51 saal, tab unhone kamaya hai bohot hi maal, 2014 mein narendra modi ne kiya tha bohot bada kaamal, isliye ho raha hai bohot bada dhamaal, Congress ka theek nahi hai haal, isliye Modiji jeetenge 2019 ka saal).”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a debate on 'no-confidence motion' in Lok Sabha on Friday. (LSTV GRAB via PTI)
Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the government for not working for the minorities and said that lynchings had also happened in the country in 2002 Gujarat riots and after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. His comment was directed towards home minister Rajnath Singh, who had earlier called the 1984 anti-sikh riots the biggest mob lynching in the country. The BJP has also received a jolt from the Shiv Sena, who after abstaining from the no-trust vote, praised Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha. Party leader Sanjay Raut said the Congress chief has now gone graduated from the real school of politics. "This wasn't a hug, but a shock to Modi," he said, adding that there would be more tremors like today for the BJP.
T Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samiti, — which is neither part of the ruling NDA, nor the rival camp - has decided to abstain from the no-trust vote against the Narendra Modi govermment in Lok Sabha.
Earlier in the day, BJP MP Rakesh Singh attacked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for siding with the Congress and asked them to remember tears of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Singh also targeted Rahul Gandhi and said, “They have ruled for 48 years after Independence. Even the credit for Manmohan Singh's 10-year rule goes to Sonia Gandhi. It was a government of scams.” Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took offense to his words. However, Singh hit out at him by saying, "Why are you speaking for a party due to which you were unable to become the CM of Karnataka."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Amit Shah and key ministers in Parliament, just minutes before the no-trust motion debate begins in Parliament. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition
Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. In a House of 535 members, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has 313 members in the Lok Sabha, including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six LJP and four SAD.
The stated strength of the Opposition is 222, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of TMC, 20 BJD, 16 TDP and 11 TRS. The opposition move for a no-confidence motion was not allowed in the last Budget Session that was washed out due to continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some other parties demanding that government agree to the motion.
The Speaker had then disallowed them on the ground that the House was not in order as there was continuous upoar and protests in the Well by members on various issues.
As the opposition and the government geared up for the no-trust motion--the first in 15 years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami hinted his party AIADMK might not back the motion. The AIADMK has 37 MPs and its abstention during voting is also not being ruled out. The previous no-trust motion that was moved by the Congress against the Vajpayee government in 2003 was defeated.
