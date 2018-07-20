GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Why the Hurry for Power? PM Modi's Dig at Rahul for Hug and Wink Show

News18.com | July 20, 2018, 9:46 PM IST
Event Highlights

Monsoon session of Parliament LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the Opposition and Congress chief head on in the Lok Sabha, saying that the no-confidence motion against the government was not a test for him, but one for the Congress and friends, hinting at the fragile opposition unity ahead of the 2019 election. Modi also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for his surprising walk across the aisle and hug, saying that it showed that the Congress chief was in a hurry to unseat him. “Some people are in a rush to get to the treasury benches. What is your hurry? Only 125 crore people of this country can do that,” he said. Rahul Gandhi had earlier in the day hugged the Prime Minister, giving cameras a moment for posterity. He had also attacked the government for the Rafale deal, hinting at massive corruption in the deal. But Modi was handed a boost by the French government, which in a statement said that the 2008 agreement signed by the two nations legally binds protection of classified information related to Rafale deal.

Rahul Gandhi hugs Narendra Modi
Jul 20, 2018 9:46 pm (IST)

The world believes in us but the people who do not even believe in themselves, what will they believe in us: PM Modi attacks the opposition.

Jul 20, 2018 9:43 pm (IST)

Jitendra Singh can be seen asking party members to thump the tables in support of PM Modi.

Jul 20, 2018 9:43 pm (IST)

It’s Sivaprasad vs Anurag Thakur and Kirit Somaiya on the floor of the House as TDP MPs protest in the Well while PM Modi continues to speak and BJP tries to fend them off. Tota Narsimhan, Jaydev Galla other MPs are leading TDP’s charge in the front while former minister Gajapthi Raju is standing in the back allowing colleagues to fight.

Jul 20, 2018 9:40 pm (IST)

PM Modi: The earlier government was stuck in discussing whether to give 9 cylinders or 12 cylinders to the poor. But we are working towards doubling the income of farmers by 2022.

Jul 20, 2018 9:38 pm (IST)

PM Modi: Rural electrification in 18,000 villages could have been done by previous governments as well, but they couldn't. Most of these states are part of north-east India inhabited by Dalits, minorities and others. Why were they not provided with development earlier? Because it did not fulfill their electoral interests.

PM Modi continues to speak even as the House is in the middle of a ruckus. Union minister Nitin Gadkari is appealing to the protesting group of TDP leaders with folded hands.

Jul 20, 2018 9:36 pm (IST)

TDP MPs say the Prime Minister is not saying anything on their demands of special status and other promises for Andhra Pradesh and is only talking about Congress.

Jul 20, 2018 9:35 pm (IST)

TDP MPs have locked horns with BJP MPs led by Anurag Thakur. The Telugu Desam Party leaders are raising slogans in the Well of House and shouting, "We want justice", drowning PM Modi's speech.

Jul 20, 2018 9:33 pm (IST)

TDP MPs, who moved the no-confidence motion in the House, have trooped into the Well interrupting PM Modi's speech as he goes on to speak about his pet slogan, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'.

Jul 20, 2018 9:31 pm (IST)

Narendra Modi: We have the numbers here and also have the blessings of 1.25 crore people. We have been working on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ over the last four years without worrying about the vote bank.

Opposition leaders start raising their voices and interrupting the PM’s speech.

Jul 20, 2018 9:30 pm (IST)

Narendra Modi: This is not a floor test for the government, it is a floor test for the Congress and its so-called friends and allies. No confidence motion is a rouse to keep their flock together. The only aim is to remove a single Modi. Trust your allies and friends just as much you distrust the government.

Jul 20, 2018 9:28 pm (IST)

Narendra Modi: Some said the PM won’t be able to stand for more than 15 minutes in the House, I am standing here and I am proud of the work that I have done. Even before the count was over, people walked up to my desk and wanted me to stand up. They should know that nobody can make someone sit or leave. It is the country which decides this. (Image courtesy: LSTV)

Jul 20, 2018 9:27 pm (IST)

PM Modi continues his attack on Rahul Gandhi, now takes a dig at his PM ambitions, says, "In 2019, if Congress comes to power, I will become the PM. But what about the hard work of others."

Jul 20, 2018 9:26 pm (IST)

PM Modi Pokes Fun at Rahul's Hug | PM Narendra Modi pokes fun at Rahul Gandhi, says, "I was surprised at Rahul Gandhi's excitement to come and hug me. What is the hurry? You should trust the people in a democracy. Some people are in a rush to get to the treasury benches. What is your hurry?"

Gandhi had earlier in the day moved across the floor to get to the treasury benches to hug PM Modi.

Jul 20, 2018 9:23 pm (IST)

PM Modi takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi's earthquake remark, says "Opposition parties wanted to delay the discussion saying if the discussion is postponed will it bring about an earthquake?"

Jul 20, 2018 9:22 pm (IST)

PM Modi: Many are wondering why there is a no-confidence motion at all. I believe that the efforts to delay the discussion on the motion shows their intentions.

Jul 20, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)

I sense a negativity and opposition to development and negative politics surrounding people. I believe this is a good chance for us to put forward our opinion but the nation is also seeing how negative and anti-developmental politics is being practiced by others. This has come forth in a well-decorated fashion today: PM Modi.

Jul 20, 2018 9:20 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi: I request you all to reject this no-confidence motion and stand by a government that was put in place after getting a full majority. However, this is also a good opportunity to see how politics plays out in this country.

Jul 20, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

Narendra Modi: I thank the Speaker for her patience in conducting matters in the House. A no-confidence motion is the strength of our democracy.

Jul 20, 2018 9:18 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rises to rebut charges hurled by Rahul Gandhi earlier in the day.

Jul 20, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)

Kairana MP Tabassum Begum continues to speak relentlessly even as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan continues to interrupt her and remind her that her time has elapsed.

Jul 20, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)

Union minister Ramdas Athawale rhymes his words to prompt some laughter in the House while all eyes are on PM Modi who is all set to take stage shortly. Athawale says, “Congress had been in power for 51 years and then they had earned a lot. In 2014, Narendra Modi did a miracle, which is why we are seeing all this drama. Congress is not doing so well now, so Modiji will win in 2019. (Congress ne pure kiye the satta mein 51 saal, tab unhone kamaya hai bohot hi maal, 2014 mein narendra modi ne kiya tha bohot bada kaamal, isliye ho raha hai bohot bada dhamaal, Congress ka theek nahi hai haal, isliye Modiji jeetenge 2019 ka saal).”

Jul 20, 2018 9:09 pm (IST)

Union minister Ramdas Athawale pokes fun at the Congress chief over his hugging act, says, “Aaj Rahul Gandhi ne gale se milaya gala, par Narendra Modi ke paas hai Congress ko harane ki kala.”

Jul 20, 2018 9:06 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to the floor of the House as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan further extends the time for today's proceedings.

Jul 20, 2018 9:04 pm (IST)

BJP leader Anurag Thakur attacks Rahul Gandhi over his charges against the Modi govt on the Rafale deal with the French govt.

Jul 20, 2018 9:01 pm (IST)

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan interrupts Farooq Abdullah to remind him that his time to speak has elapsed but the veteran politician continues.

Jul 20, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)

Farooq Abdullah: I had my hopes on Narendra Modi that he will bring about peace with Pakistan that Atal Bihari Vajpayee couldn't. We cannot be defeated by America, Russia or any other nation. However, we will not be successful unless the Hindus and Muslims unite.

Jul 20, 2018 8:59 pm (IST)

North Korea, who was making nuclear missiles, have made peace with Trump. Trump and Putin are meeting each other to find peace, but we have failed to do the same for Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah.

Jul 20, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)

Farooq Abdullah: We will not have peace in Jammu and Kashmir unless we strike a peace deal with Pakistan.

Jul 20, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah: This is my maiden speech. I am proud of the House that we are listening to each other so quietly.

Jul 20, 2018 8:55 pm (IST)

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi: Lynching was not only during 1984 Sikh riots, it was also seen in 2002. During Babri Masjid massacre as well. You may win today but the nation will show you the truth tomorrow.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a debate on 'no-confidence motion' in Lok Sabha on Friday. (LSTV GRAB via PTI)

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi attacked the government for not working for the minorities and said that lynchings had also happened in the country in 2002 Gujarat riots and after the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. His comment was directed towards home minister Rajnath Singh, who had earlier called the 1984 anti-sikh riots the biggest mob lynching in the country. The BJP has also received a jolt from the Shiv Sena, who after abstaining from the no-trust vote, praised Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha. Party leader Sanjay Raut said the Congress chief has now gone graduated from the real school of politics. "This wasn't a hug, but a shock to Modi," he said, adding that there would be more tremors like today for the BJP.

T Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samiti, — which is neither part of the ruling NDA, nor the rival camp - has decided to abstain from the no-trust vote against the Narendra Modi govermment in Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Rakesh Singh attacked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for siding with the Congress and asked them to remember tears of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Singh also targeted Rahul Gandhi and said, “They have ruled for 48 years after Independence. Even the credit for Manmohan Singh's 10-year rule goes to Sonia Gandhi. It was a government of scams.” Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took offense to his words. However, Singh hit out at him by saying, "Why are you speaking for a party due to which you were unable to become the CM of Karnataka."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Amit Shah and key ministers in Parliament, just minutes before the no-trust motion debate begins in Parliament. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition

Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. In a House of 535 members, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has 313 members in the Lok Sabha, including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six LJP and four SAD.

The stated strength of the Opposition is 222, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of TMC, 20 BJD, 16 TDP and 11 TRS. The opposition move for a no-confidence motion was not allowed in the last Budget Session that was washed out due to continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some other parties demanding that government agree to the motion.

The Speaker had then disallowed them on the ground that the House was not in order as there was continuous upoar and protests in the Well by members on various issues.

As the opposition and the government geared up for the no-trust motion--the first in 15 years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami hinted his party AIADMK might not back the motion. The AIADMK has 37 MPs and its abstention during voting is also not being ruled out. The previous no-trust motion that was moved by the Congress against the Vajpayee government in 2003 was defeated.
