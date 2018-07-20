No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Walks Across the Aisle and Hugs PM Narendra Modi

A New High in Parliament During Motion of No Confidence in Lok Sabha | As soon as Congress President Rahul Gandhi finshes his speech, he goes upto Prime Minister Narendra Modi, holds his hands and shares a smile. PM Modi also pats him on his back. The motion of no confidence has turned into a power-packed day in Parliament. Gandhi was later seen winking, while looking at one of the ministers as Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins speaking.
Event Highlights
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
"It is the responsibility of the Prime Minister to communicate to the nation what he feels when Indians are exploited, beaten up and killed in the country. Whenever someone is dominated in the country, it is not just about the individual, it is an attack on the Constitution of BR Ambedkar. We will not tolerate such mass attacks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah are two very different kind of politicians. However, both of them simply cannot afford to lose power. They know if they do, other processes will start against them. This leads to anger which is being trickled down all through the nation," says Congress president Rahul Gandhi during motion of no confidence in Lok Sabha.
"There are attacks on Dalits and minorities and Adivasis. But Prime Minister never says anything. His minister goes and garlands attackers. When these attacks happen the PM should address the nation and tell us what is in his heart," Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi government on lynching incidents during motion of no confidence in Lok Sabha.
"There is a global opinion that India has for the first time in its history not been able to protect its women. This derogatory global opinion has been formed for the first time in India's history. Women have been killed, exploited in large numbers but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spoken a word about it," says Rahul Gandhi during motion of no confidence in Lok Sabha.
As Rahul Gandhi continues his fiery speech after the adjournment, Congress leaders are all out on Twitter, supporting him. Indian National Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera says (Prime Minister Narendra) "Modiji looks visibly nervous" as Gandhi "tears him apart".
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu lauded his Guntur MP Jayadev Galla for "comprehensively exposing injustice done to Andhra Pradesh" during motion of no confidence in Lok Sabha.
Action-packed Motion of No Confidence | Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala presents a proof to support Rahul Gandhi's stance.
'Darriye Mat': Rahul Gandhi Tells Ananth Kumar Not to be Scared | While Rahul Gandhi was speaking in Lok Sabha during motion of no confidence, Bharatiya Janata Party MPs protested, including Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar. However, Indian National Congress president turned to him a number of times and said, "dariye mat (don't be scared)". Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has adjourned the session.
"Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping were swinging in Gujarat after which Xi put his soldiers in Doklam. Our soldiers defended our country. Then, Modi goes to Xi without any agenda and says Doklam won't be discussed. What our soldiers did by facing the Chinese, the PM couldn't do it. He cheated our soldiers. Farmers beg for waivers. Finance minister keeps saying 'no'. Petrol prices are decreasing all around the world, except in India." Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP government on a number of issues.
'Modi is Not Chowkidaar, But Bhaagidaar': Rahul Gandhi Continues Attack | "I looked Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the eye, and he couldn't even face me. He is not a chowkidaar (a guard), he is baaghidaar (indicating that he is involved in the Rafale 'scam'). China ke rashtrapati ke saath nadi kinaare jhuula jhuula tha (Modi was just enjoying sitting on a swing by the sea side with Chinese President Xi Jinping)," Rahul Gandhi aggressively hits out at Modi government, as PM Modi bursts into laughter.
Rahul Gandhi Says He Met French President | "I met the gentleman (French President) in Delhi. Check the records. The defence minister has clearly lied. Everybody understands the relationship that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has with certain business people and everyone can see the amount of money that goes into PM Modi's marketing. One of those people was given the Rafael contract.The gentleman benefited to the tune of Rs 45,000 crores. The businessman had a debt of Rs 35,000 crores and had never built an aircraft in his life. PM Modi has not been truthful and that is a fact," Rahul Gandhi continues his attack on Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre.
Rahul Gandhi on Rafale | "Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said she will tell the country about the cost. Then she said it's a secrecy pact between both countries. I asked the French President about this secrecy pact but he denied the existence of any such pact. He also told me that he had no problems in making public the cost," says Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi Attack Amit Shah's Son Jay Shah | "He said he is India's chowkidaar. But when Amit Shah's son Jay Shah increases his income by 16,000 times, Prime Minister Modi remain mum," Rahul Gandhi says, adding that Rafael was Rs 520 crore per aircraft during Indian National Congress tenure. "Don't know what deal PM Modi cracked, but magically the cost of the aircraft became Rs 1,600 crore," he says.
"The government seems to have forgotten that most of MSME operates in cash. I went to Surat and traders there told me that they have been the worst affected. They did not stop with demonetisation, they came up with GST. We wanted a single rate of GST. But you came up with multiple rates, you raided small traders and made life hell for them," says Rahul Gandhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laughs when Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi talks about foreign trips.
"Youth in India trusted Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In every speech he gave, he said he will give jobs to two crore youths. But only four lakh people have got jobs. China for instance, gives 50,000 jobs in 24 hours, but the Modi government provides only 400 jobs in 24 hours," says Rahul Gandhi, adding that unemployment in India is at a seven-year low.
TDP's Jayadev Galla Victim of Jumla Strike: Congress President Rahul Gandhi | Indian National Congress president Rahul Gandhi begins his speech in English. Addressing TDP's Jayadev Galla, he says that he could sense his pain. "You are a victim of the fantastic 21st century political weapon and there are many other victims like you. This weapon is called the 'jumla strike'. The kisan (farmers), Dalits, tribals, youths and women are also victims of this weapon," he says.
"To uplift the girls and women of Madhya Pradesh, the BJP government has taken many steps. MP is one of the first states to bring in a law to award death penalty to those who rape minors," says Bharatiya Janata Party's Rakesh Singh. Only two days ago, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and brutalised in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh town. Recently, there have been many such incidents, including the bone-chilling case in Rajwada area of Indore where a four-month-old baby was raped and murdered.
Reiterating what Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Jayadev Galla had said, senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said, "Motion of no confidence is not a game of numbers, but a question of morality and values. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been a loser when it comes to fulfilling its promises or working in welfare of people."
Indian National Congress IT cell head Divya Spandana tweets that on the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has made the rich richer and the poor poorer.
Jayadev Galla is among the emerging group of industrialist-politicians in Andhra Pradesh, foreign-educated millionaires who run big industrial groups and have entered electoral politics. They are in their late 40s or early 50s.
"The same people who were writing to Americans not to grant visa to Prime Minister Narendra Modi are now jealous that the president of the same country is breaking protocols to welcome PM Modi. Lal Bahadur Shastri's jai jawan jai kisan slogan was also brought closer to reality by Narendra Modi government," says Rakesh Singh.
"The motive of no confidence motion is to make the government answer about their policies. I can know that the government won't answer but the Opposition will be able to bring the truth in front of the public. AIADMK is afraid that if they support no confidence motion, there will be president's rule in the state, they have been threatened...that is why they aren't supporting," says CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury.
"The entire country wants to know why has this 'avishvas prastav' (motion of no confidence) been moved when India has doing so well under the Narendra Modi government. For the first time, an Islamic state like Abu Dhabi saw temple being built under Modi's regime. We have even fought bravely with China," Bharatiya Janata Party's Rakesh Singh says.
Rahul Gandhi hugs Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP MP Rakesh Singh attacked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for siding with the Congress and asked them to remember tears of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Singh also targeted Rahul Gandhi and said, “They have ruled for 48 years after Independence. Even the credit for Manmohan Singh's 10-year rule goes to Sonia Gandhi. It was a government of scams.” Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took offense to his words. However, Singh hit out at him by saying, "Why are you speaking for a party due to which you were unable to become the CM of Karnataka."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Amit Shah and key ministers in Parliament, just minutes before the no-trust motion debate begins in Parliament. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition
Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. In a House of 535 members, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has 313 members in the Lok Sabha, including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six LJP and four SAD.
The stated strength of the Opposition is 222, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of TMC, 20 BJD, 16 TDP and 11 TRS. The opposition move for a no-confidence motion was not allowed in the last Budget Session that was washed out due to continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some other parties demanding that government agree to the motion.
The Speaker had then disallowed them on the ground that the House was not in order as there was continuous upoar and protests in the Well by members on various issues.
As the opposition and the government geared up for the no-trust motion--the first in 15 years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami hinted his party AIADMK might not back the motion. The AIADMK has 37 MPs and its abstention during voting is also not being ruled out. The previous no-trust motion that was moved by the Congress against the Vajpayee government in 2003 was defeated.
