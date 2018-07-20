No-Confidence Motion LIVE: Rajnath Takes Dig at Rahul, Says People Have Started Chipko Movement in Lok Sabha

Monsoon session of Parliament LIVE: Home minister Rajnath Singh took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for his hug to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying some leaders have started a 'chipko andolan' in the House. He also praised the achievements of the government, saying that the state of the economy as well as India's international standing has improved tremendously in the last four years. Rajnath is speaking after Rahul Gandhi launched a fiery attack on the NDA government. The BJP has said it will move a privilege motion against the Congress chief for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on the no-confidence motion. Rahul had slammed the BJP and PM Modi, raising questions over the Rafale aircraft deal. He claimed that French President Emmanuel Macron told him that France had no pact with India regarding prices of the jets. "The PM is a bhagidaar, not a chowkidaar," he said. Claiming that India was a victim of ‘jumla strikes’, he said the PM had lost touch with the wishes of the common people. “Who are victims of the jumla strike? Dalits, tribals, women, youth,” Rahul said. He also targeted the Modi government over rising unemployment in the country.
Jul 20, 2018 5:04 pm (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu is still a friend and will always remain one. Most of the things under the AP Reorganization Act have been implemented, rest of it will also fall into place: Rajnath Singh on TDP’s displeasure with the Centre over granting special status to Andhra Pradesh.
Jul 20, 2018 4:53 pm (IST)
Rajnath Singh takes a dig at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, says, "Some are born with a silver spoon, what will they know of the farmers' plight. They can only hear about these problems and not understand the suffering."
Jul 20, 2018 4:52 pm (IST)
Rajnath Singh attacks Congress’ Shashi Tharoor on his recent ‘Hindu Pakistan comment. Says, “The Sikhs have suffered the most and I assure them that justice will be done, we have formed an SIT. People talk about the ‘Hindu Taliban’. Where they are taking this country with such talks.”
Jul 20, 2018 4:49 pm (IST)
Rajnath Singh on mob lynching: It should not happen and strictest action should be taken to prevent such acts and the state govt should come up with stringent laws to stop it. But I would like to add that the biggest mob lynching took place in 1984.
Jul 20, 2018 4:44 pm (IST)
Earlier, more security forces were killed as compared to the Naxalites, but the situation has reversed now: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Rahul's piece de resistance was his no-holds barred attack on the PM and Defence minister on the Rafael deal, accusing them of lying to the electorate and hinting broadly at massive graft.
Jul 20, 2018 4:37 pm (IST)
Will Hug Kharge After Session: Rajnath | Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge raises objections to BJP leaders and the Speaker attacking Rahul Gandhi for hugging PM Modi. Rajnath Singh says, "I am myself going to hug Kharge ji, but after this session gets over."
Jul 20, 2018 4:35 pm (IST)
Speaker Sumitra Mahajan schools Parliamentarians on decorum. Speaks on Rahul Gandhi's hug, says, "The Prime Minister was sitting in the House in his capacity as the PM. We should keep this in mind before making any move or gesture."
Jul 20, 2018 4:34 pm (IST)
Rajnath Singh attacks Congress President Rahul Gandhi on his sudden show of love for PM Modi, says, "The opposition has turned the House into Chipko movement."
Jul 20, 2018 4:32 pm (IST)
Lok Sabha resumes proceedings. Rajnath Singh continues with his speech.
Jul 20, 2018 4:31 pm (IST)
A look at the history of no-confidence motions moved in the Parliament so far. (Graphic: Network18 Creatives)
Jul 20, 2018 4:26 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi’s speech was full of facts and he questioned the government, I think it's going to be tough for them to answer his questions, it was a very good speech: senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel tells ANI.
After concluding his speech, Rahul Gandhi walked up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and hugged him. Rahul's gesture was met with applause from the opposition benches.
Jul 20, 2018 4:18 pm (IST)
Amid ruckus during Home Minister Rajnath Singh's speech in Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourns the House till 4.30pm
Jul 20, 2018 4:16 pm (IST)
There is suspense over alliances, when the alliances are forged, there’s suspense over its longevity: Rajnath Singh hits out at opposition unity.
Jul 20, 2018 4:11 pm (IST)
We have brought in various reforms. Now India has become the most attractive destination for investors worldwide: Rajnath Singh
Jul 20, 2018 4:10 pm (IST)
India is the fastest growing economy. Economists and global agencies are accepting this fact. UN and IMF have also predicted a GDP growth of 7.8 percent which is the fastest among nations. India was the ninth fastest developing country and has now reached the sixth spot. The country will be the third fastest developing country by 2030: Rajnath Singh
Jul 20, 2018 4:09 pm (IST)
If discussions on governance begin, then stay assured that "gayi bhains paani mein": Rajnath Singh takes a dig at the opposition’s disruption of proceedings.
Jul 20, 2018 4:08 pm (IST)
Citizens of Uttar Pradesh, even after hardships due to demonetization, had voted for the BJP in full majority in the UP Assembly elections: Rajnath Singh
Jul 20, 2018 4:06 pm (IST)
Modi has a national acceptance. Is it against this person that a no-confidence motion has been moved, asks Rajnath Singh.
Jul 20, 2018 4:06 pm (IST)
TRS to Abstain From Voting | According to sources, Chandrashekar Azad-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti will be abstaining from voting in the no-confidence motion that has been moved against the Modi government.
Jul 20, 2018 4:04 pm (IST)
It was only 34 years back that a political party achieved full majority on the floor of the House. It was only after 34 years in 2014 that a party won the elections with full majority. It is ironical that the party which was chosen by the country is now being tested: Rajnath Singh on the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition.
Jul 20, 2018 4:03 pm (IST)
We respect the importance of an opposition. We sat with PM Modi and discussed the no confidence motion with him. Only after that was the motion accepted and is now being discussed: Rajnath Singh. (Image courtesy: TV grab)
Jul 20, 2018 4:01 pm (IST)
It was 15 years ago that the last no confidence motion was brought in against the Vajpayee government. From then, till now, the Congress has ruled for most of these years and we never introduced a no confidence motion. We believed that Congress had the mandate and we respected it and hence did not move a no confidence motion against them: Rajnath Singh
Jul 20, 2018 4:00 pm (IST)
BJP has emerged from being a 2-MP party to forming governments in most Indian states. BJP has extended its governance to smaller places like Kerala, Tripura and Kargil. We won there by a two-thirds majority as well. The rest of the parties are not able to understand the demands of the citizens: Rajnath Singh
Jul 20, 2018 3:58 pm (IST)
Rajnath Singh: Those who want to bring the no-confidence motion against this govt, none of them have the strength of numbers and they have to get together to do so. Opposition has been forced to unite against us.
Jul 20, 2018 3:53 pm (IST)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh starts addressing the House.
Jul 20, 2018 3:53 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi should be ashamed, he can't target our ministers without any proof. He was doing drama in the House and hugging Modiji. I think his next step will be Bollywood. We will have to send him there: Kirron Kher, BJP MP
Jul 20, 2018 3:52 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi’s behaviour was childish. He has grown old but it is unfortunate that he has not grown up as a person. It is unfortunate that the president of Congress is so ill-informed and immature: Ananth Kumar, BJP leader and Union Affairs minister.
Jul 20, 2018 3:51 pm (IST)
BJP MPs will move a privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for spreading falsehood and misleading the Parliament: Ananth Kumar, BJP leader and Union Affairs minister.
Home minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha on 'no-confidence motion' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Friday.
T Chandrashekhar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samiti, — which is neither part of the ruling NDA, nor the rival camp - has decided to abstain from the no-trust vote against the Narendra Modi govermment in Lok Sabha.
Earlier in the day, BJP MP Rakesh Singh attacked the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) for siding with the Congress and asked them to remember tears of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. Singh also targeted Rahul Gandhi and said, “They have ruled for 48 years after Independence. Even the credit for Manmohan Singh's 10-year rule goes to Sonia Gandhi. It was a government of scams.” Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge took offense to his words. However, Singh hit out at him by saying, "Why are you speaking for a party due to which you were unable to become the CM of Karnataka."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Amit Shah and key ministers in Parliament, just minutes before the no-trust motion debate begins in Parliament. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will lead the opposition
Opposition parties have brought the motion against the government on several issues like special status to Andhra Pradesh, cow vigilantism, lynchings, atrocities against women and Dalits and alleged dilution of the SC/ST Act. In a House of 535 members, the ruling National Democratic Alliance has 313 members in the Lok Sabha, including 274 (including the Speaker) of BJP, 18 of Shiv Sena, six LJP and four SAD.
The stated strength of the Opposition is 222, including 63 of the Congress-led UPA, 37 of AIADMK, 34 of TMC, 20 BJD, 16 TDP and 11 TRS. The opposition move for a no-confidence motion was not allowed in the last Budget Session that was washed out due to continued uproar by TDP, TRS and some other parties demanding that government agree to the motion.
The Speaker had then disallowed them on the ground that the House was not in order as there was continuous upoar and protests in the Well by members on various issues.
As the opposition and the government geared up for the no-trust motion--the first in 15 years, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami hinted his party AIADMK might not back the motion. The AIADMK has 37 MPs and its abstention during voting is also not being ruled out. The previous no-trust motion that was moved by the Congress against the Vajpayee government in 2003 was defeated.