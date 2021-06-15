No Confusion in State BJP on the Leadership Issue, Says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Amid speculations that he may be replaced, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there was no confusion in the state BJP on the issue of leadership and the the party was united. He said one or two legislators or leaders might be upset, and the party will talk to them.

The statement from the Chief Minister comes a day ahead of BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Arun Singh's three-day visit to the state. "Arun Singh is Karnataka in-charge, he is coming to the state, he will talk to all legislators and Members of Parliament, there are no confusions, he has said anyone can meet him.

He will gather all the information in detail… he will be there for a couple of days. I will also be with him and give all required cooperation," Yediyurappa said. Speaking to reporters here, he said there is no confusion in the party, whether it is on the issue of leadership change or any other matter.

"There is no confusion, we are all united. One or two (legislators or leaders) might be upset, we will call and talk to them," he added. During his three-day visit starting from Wednesday, Singh is scheduled to meet Cabinet ministers and MLAs, and is also expected to take part in the state BJP core committee meeting.

Amidst reports about leadership change in Karnataka, Singh had recently ruled out replacing the Chief Minister and asserted that Yediyurappa will continue in the top post. Speculations have been rife for some time now that efforts were on, by a section of the ruling BJP to exert pressure for unseating Yediyurappa.

Some BJP legislators are said to be pushing for convening a legislature party meeting, pointing at certain decisions taken by the government, its functioning, handling of the COVID crisis and alleged instances of corruption, among others. Earlier, Yediyurappa had said that he will continue in the top post as long as the BJP high command has confidence in him, and he had no confusion about it.

There have been intense speculation in some quarters that the BJP high command is mulling leadership change in Karnataka in the days to come considering Yediyurappa's advancing age. Though the saffron party had officially rejected outright such speculation in the past, it refuses to die down, with some within the party like senior MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal giving credence to it with his statements, setting repeated deadlines for Yediyurappa's exit.

