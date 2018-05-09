English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Contest with BJP on Corruption in Karnataka, It Wins Hands Down: Rahul
In a graphic tweeted by Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said, "Who works better?...Congress government of 2013-18 or BJP Government of 2008-13. Numbers speak for themselves. Choose right. Vote Congress."
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the previous BJP government in Karnataka "wins hands down" over the present Congress dispensation when it comes to corruption.
It is a "no contest", he said on Twitter drawing comparisons between the Congress government in the state and that of the BJP during 2008-13.
He also put out figures in graphics to show that his party-led dispensation was better on various fronts.
"In Karnataka, when it comes to corruption, it's a 'No Contest' as this graphic shows. The BJP wins hands down!," he tweeted along with the graphics.
The graphics claimed that the Congress was the "top job creator" in the country, the Anna Bhagya scheme of the party's government in Karnataka was feeding four crore people, the Ramthal Marol, Asia's largest drip irrigation project, and the world's largest solar power park, were built by the party and that it had also waived the loans of 22 lakh farmers, amounting to Rs 8,165 crore, in the southern state.
On the other hand, the graphics pointed out that during the BJP rule in Karnataka, chief minister BS Yeddyurappa was jailed in connection with the denotification scam, India's "largest political poaching scandal" — "Operation Kamala" — was unearthed during the saffron party's rule, it had pioneered "cashless corruption" by taking bribes in cheques, former state minister Krishnaiah Setty was jailed in a land grab case, while the Reddy brothers were jailed in a Rs 35,000-crore mining scam.
"Who works better?...Congress government of 2013-18 or BJP Government of 2008-13. Numbers speak for themselves. Choose right. Vote Congress," the graphic said.
The second set of graphics claimed that while the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had created 53 lakh jobs in Karnataka, only 26.64 lakh jobs were created during the BJP regime.
It also claimed that while the Congress had given loans worth Rs 12,000 crore to farmers and completed 42.3 km of "Namma Metro", the BJP had sanctioned farm loans worth Rs 6,560 crore and completed only 6.7 km of the metro works.
It also claimed that the Congress had built 15.5 lakh houses as against the 11.3 lakh during the BJP regime and the budget outlay of the current government was Rs 2,09,181 crore in 2018, while in 2013, it was Rs 1,17,005 crore under the BJP.
The graphics also claimed that the Congress's achievements were more than those of the BJP as regards to the creation of MBBS seats, road construction, grant of scholarships to OBCs and building toilets.
The 224-member Karnataka Assembly goes to the polls on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.
The Congress is seeking to retain power in the southern state, while the BJP's aim is to unseat it.
Both the Congress and the BJP have campaigned extensively for the Karnataka elections, accusing each other of corruption.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Amit Shah have addressed a host of public rallies and road shows, while Rahul Gandhi was joined by former party chief and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to campaign for their party.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also addressed a press conference in the state capital Bengaluru in the run-up to the elections.
Also Watch
It is a "no contest", he said on Twitter drawing comparisons between the Congress government in the state and that of the BJP during 2008-13.
He also put out figures in graphics to show that his party-led dispensation was better on various fronts.
"In Karnataka, when it comes to corruption, it's a 'No Contest' as this graphic shows. The BJP wins hands down!," he tweeted along with the graphics.
The graphics claimed that the Congress was the "top job creator" in the country, the Anna Bhagya scheme of the party's government in Karnataka was feeding four crore people, the Ramthal Marol, Asia's largest drip irrigation project, and the world's largest solar power park, were built by the party and that it had also waived the loans of 22 lakh farmers, amounting to Rs 8,165 crore, in the southern state.
On the other hand, the graphics pointed out that during the BJP rule in Karnataka, chief minister BS Yeddyurappa was jailed in connection with the denotification scam, India's "largest political poaching scandal" — "Operation Kamala" — was unearthed during the saffron party's rule, it had pioneered "cashless corruption" by taking bribes in cheques, former state minister Krishnaiah Setty was jailed in a land grab case, while the Reddy brothers were jailed in a Rs 35,000-crore mining scam.
"Who works better?...Congress government of 2013-18 or BJP Government of 2008-13. Numbers speak for themselves. Choose right. Vote Congress," the graphic said.
The second set of graphics claimed that while the Congress government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had created 53 lakh jobs in Karnataka, only 26.64 lakh jobs were created during the BJP regime.
It also claimed that while the Congress had given loans worth Rs 12,000 crore to farmers and completed 42.3 km of "Namma Metro", the BJP had sanctioned farm loans worth Rs 6,560 crore and completed only 6.7 km of the metro works.
It also claimed that the Congress had built 15.5 lakh houses as against the 11.3 lakh during the BJP regime and the budget outlay of the current government was Rs 2,09,181 crore in 2018, while in 2013, it was Rs 1,17,005 crore under the BJP.
The graphics also claimed that the Congress's achievements were more than those of the BJP as regards to the creation of MBBS seats, road construction, grant of scholarships to OBCs and building toilets.
The 224-member Karnataka Assembly goes to the polls on May 12 and the results will be declared on May 15.
The Congress is seeking to retain power in the southern state, while the BJP's aim is to unseat it.
Both the Congress and the BJP have campaigned extensively for the Karnataka elections, accusing each other of corruption.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP Amit Shah have addressed a host of public rallies and road shows, while Rahul Gandhi was joined by former party chief and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi to campaign for their party.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh also addressed a press conference in the state capital Bengaluru in the run-up to the elections.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Now Listed on Amazon With May 13 Availability
- Dwayne Johnson Charges Approx Rs 7 Crore to Promote His Own Films On His Social Media Accounts
- Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja Reception: Just 15 'Jhakaas' Moments From That Big Fat Bollywood Wedding
- Tata Nexon Sunroof Accessory Now Available at Rs 16,053
- Sonam-Anand Wedding Reception: Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi, Khushi, Kareena Among the Best Dressed