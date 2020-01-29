Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

'No Dearth of Money, All You Need is Right Intent': Arvind Kejriwal on Kamal Haasan's Praise

Kejriwal was responding to a tweet from actor Kamal Haasan who shared a video of the Delhi Chief Minister and said 'do not just follow this leader, emulate him'.

IANS

Updated:January 29, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'No Dearth of Money, All You Need is Right Intent': Arvind Kejriwal on Kamal Haasan's Praise
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his experience of five years in government says that country has been deliberately kept illiterate and poor in the last 70 years and there was no dearth of money, but lack of right intention in the governments.

Kejriwal was responding to a tweet from actor Kamal Haasan who shared a video of the Delhi Chief Minister and said "do not just follow this leader, emulate him".

Haasan said this was not an advice.

"This is a challenge. Take it, I have. He is a leader, so are you, so am I. I salute my brother in arms," said the actor-turned-politician.

Responding to Haasan, Kejriwal tweeted: "My experience of five years shows that our country has been deliberately kept illiterate and poor in the last 70 yrs. There is no dearth of money in the govt. All that u need is the right INTENT."

Delhi is going to polls on February 8.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram