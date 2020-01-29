'No Dearth of Money, All You Need is Right Intent': Arvind Kejriwal on Kamal Haasan's Praise
Kejriwal was responding to a tweet from actor Kamal Haasan who shared a video of the Delhi Chief Minister and said 'do not just follow this leader, emulate him'.
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his experience of five years in government says that country has been deliberately kept illiterate and poor in the last 70 years and there was no dearth of money, but lack of right intention in the governments.
Kejriwal was responding to a tweet from actor Kamal Haasan who shared a video of the Delhi Chief Minister and said "do not just follow this leader, emulate him".
Haasan said this was not an advice.
"This is a challenge. Take it, I have. He is a leader, so are you, so am I. I salute my brother in arms," said the actor-turned-politician.
Responding to Haasan, Kejriwal tweeted: "My experience of five years shows that our country has been deliberately kept illiterate and poor in the last 70 yrs. There is no dearth of money in the govt. All that u need is the right INTENT."
Delhi is going to polls on February 8.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Fans Go Berserk as Hitman Smashes Consecutive Sixes to Hand NZ Another Super Over Loss
- What Will Realme Achieve From The Twitter Battles Against Xiaomi And Poco?
- Indian Fans Hit Back at 'Racist' Comments by Australia U19 Cricketers After World Cup Win
- OnePlus Concept One Coming to India on February 8, But It's Only for You to See
- Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics Winning CNW League Meeting in South Africa