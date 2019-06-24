English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Decision on 33% Reservation for Women in Central Universities: HRD Ministry
The information was shared by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a written reply to a question about whether the government is considering to give 33 per cent reservation for women in central universities.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Monday said it has not taken any decision on implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in central universities.
The information was shared by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a written reply to a question about whether the government is considering to give 33 per cent reservation for women in central universities.
"No such decision has been taken," the HRD minister said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
Thursday 20 June , 2019 What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Thursday 20 June , 2019 Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ford Endeavour Rolls Over as Hyundai Santro Crashes into the SUV - Watch Video
- Is Salman Khan Charging Rs 31 Crore per Weekend for Hosting Bigg Boss 13?
- GST Council to Consider Reducing Tax on Electric Vehicles - Anurag Thakur
- Deja Vu? Imran Khan Turning Chauffeur For Emir of Qatar Reminds People of Earlier Example
- ‘Cricket Not About Six Pack’: Jayawardane Uses Malinga’s Viral Image to Hail Heroics Against England
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results