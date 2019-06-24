Take the pledge to vote

No Decision on 33% Reservation for Women in Central Universities: HRD Ministry

The information was shared by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a written reply to a question about whether the government is considering to give 33 per cent reservation for women in central universities.

PTI

Updated:June 24, 2019, 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Monday said it has not taken any decision on implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in central universities.

The information was shared by HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in a written reply to a question about whether the government is considering to give 33 per cent reservation for women in central universities.

"No such decision has been taken," the HRD minister said.

