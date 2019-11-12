No Decision Taken Yet by SC Registry on Listing Shiv Sena's Petition for Hearing
An official said that there is some defect in the petition and the judicial branch of the the apex court registry is working with the advocate-on-record who has filed the petition to cure the defect.
A file image of the Supreme Court of India. (Photo Credit: PTI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court registry is yet to take a call on placing the petition filed by the Shiv Sena before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on their plea for according an urgent hearing on Tuesday itself.
An official source told PTI that there is some defect in the petition and the judicial branch of the the apex court registry is working with the advocate-on-record who has filed the petition to cure the defect.
The official said that the decision to place the matter before the CJI will be taken only after the defects are cured.
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the SC challenging the Maharashtra governor's decision of not granting it the three days to submit the letter of support for government formation in the state.
A party lawyer said the Shiv Sena will file a second petition in the SC if President's rule is imposed in the state.
