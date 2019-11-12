Take the pledge to vote

No Decision Yet on Supporting Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Reiterate NCP & Congress

At a joint press conference with Congress leaders, NCP president Sharad Pawar said the two parties will discuss and evolve a consensus on what should be the policies and programs if the Shiv Sena was to be supported.

PTI

Updated:November 12, 2019, 8:42 PM IST
NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Congress leader Ahmed Patel in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Twitter/ANI)

Mumbai: The Congress and NCP said on Tuesday evening that they had yet not taken any decision about supporting the Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra but will hold further discussions.

At a joint press conference with Congress leaders, NCP president Sharad Pawar said the two parties will discuss and evolve a consensus on what should be the policies and programs if the Shiv Sena was to be supported.

The press conference was attended by Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Veugopal, deputed by the party president Sonia Gandhi to hold further talks with the NCP on the issue.

"We (Congress and NCP leaders) discussed the nitty gritty of a (possible) common minimum programme to ensure the government functions smoothly," he said.

Ahmed Patel said the Shiv Sena, which had contested the elections in alliance with the BJP, approached the Congress-NCP officially only on Monday, seeking support to form the next government.

The Shiv Sena on Monday suffered a setback in its efforts to cobble up a non-BJP government in Maharashtra with the Congress at the last moment announcing its decision to hold more talks with ally NCP on supporting the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

On Tuesday, Governor B K Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, recommending President's rule in the state which is facing a political impasse since the Assembly poll results of October 24; following which President's rule was imposed in the state.

