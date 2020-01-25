Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

No Desire to be CM, Seeking Votes for Betterment of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said his government has worked very hard to improve schools and hospitals and it is for Delhi's betterment that the Aam Aadmi Party needs to win the assembly election scheduled on February 8.

PTI

Updated:January 25, 2020, 10:14 PM IST
No Desire to be CM, Seeking Votes for Betterment of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia during a roadshow in the capital. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he has no desire to become the chief minister of Delhi again but he is seeking vote for the betterment of the national capital.

Addressing a public meeting in Greater Kailash, Kejriwal said his government has worked very hard to improve schools and hospitals and it is for Delhi's betterment that the Aam Aadmi Party needs to win the assembly election scheduled on February 8.

Attacking Home Minister Amit Shah, Kejriwal said he has been repeatedly criticised by the BJP leader over installation of CCTV cameras.

"I want to ask him, we have a half-state, we have a small budget, we installed two lakh in five years you didn't install a single camera anywhere in Delhi in the last five years. The whole of Nirbhaya fund is with you, you could have installed a few cameras," Kejriwal said.

On Friday, the AAP chief said if re-elected, his government plans to make the Yamuna river so clean that people of the national capital can take dip in it.



