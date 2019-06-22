'No Difference Between Her & Pakistan PM': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya on Mamata's Boycott of Yoga Day

New Delhi: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for boycotting International Yoga Day a day earlier and compared her with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Even when the whole world celebrated Yoga Day with enthusiasm, Mamata Banerjee and Pakistan boycotted it. There is no difference between her and the Pakistan Prime Minister,” news agency ANI quoted Vijayvargiya as saying.

Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who landed in a controversy after tweeting images of the Army's dog squad doing yoga, Vijayvargiya called him “mentally unsound”.

Gandhi's tweet had been criticised by several BJP leaders on Friday, including Amit Shah who accused him of questioning the armed forces.

Congress stands for negativity. Today, their negativity was seen in their clear support to the medieval practice of Triple Talaq. Now, they mock Yoga Day and insult our forces (yet again!)Hoping the spirit of positivity will prevail. It can help overcome toughest challenges. https://t.co/sC00yrBcpA — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2019

On the matter of “One Nation, One Election” the BJP general secretary requested people of the nation to rise above politics and support the idea.