Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'No Difference Between Her & Pakistan PM': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya on Mamata's Boycott of Yoga Day

The BJP general secretary said that even when the whole world celebrated Yoga Day on June 21 with enthusiasm, the West Bengal and chief minister and Pakistan had boycotted it.

News18.com

Updated:June 22, 2019, 9:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'No Difference Between Her & Pakistan PM': BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya on Mamata's Boycott of Yoga Day
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...

New Delhi: BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Saturday launched an attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for boycotting International Yoga Day a day earlier and compared her with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Even when the whole world celebrated Yoga Day with enthusiasm, Mamata Banerjee and Pakistan boycotted it. There is no difference between her and the Pakistan Prime Minister,” news agency ANI quoted Vijayvargiya as saying.

Taking a dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who landed in a controversy after tweeting images of the Army's dog squad doing yoga, Vijayvargiya called him “mentally unsound”.

Gandhi's tweet had been criticised by several BJP leaders on Friday, including Amit Shah who accused him of questioning the armed forces.

On the matter of “One Nation, One Election” the BJP general secretary requested people of the nation to rise above politics and support the idea.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram