Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

No Differences between Sena-NCP-Cong on Portfolio Allocation, Says Jayant Patil

With the swearing-in of 36 ministers on Monday, the state now has a 43-member council of ministers. Patil was speaking after attending a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
No Differences between Sena-NCP-Cong on Portfolio Allocation, Says Jayant Patil
File photo of NCP chief Jayant Patil

Mumbai: Maharashtra cabinet minister Jayant Patil said on Wednesday that there were no differences between the allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress over the allocation of portfolios.

Patil, who heads state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party, was speaking to reporters at Mantralaya, the state secretariat here.

"There are no differences between us," Patil told reporters when asked about reports of friction between the allies over portfolio allocation, expected to be announced on Wednesday or Thursday.

With the swearing-in of 36 ministers on Monday, the state now has a 43-member council of ministers. Patil was speaking after attending a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The meeting was about how to increase the GST revenue, he said.

About a question about whether the scam-hit Pujab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank would be merged with Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) Bank as demanded by some leaders, Patil, currently in charge of finance department, said, "PMC bank operations are spread over three states. So there are difficulties in merging it with the MSC Bank."

On Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis criticizing the government over its loan waiver scheme, Patil said, "I have sympathy for Fadnavis. He is in opposition now, so he will continue to speak like this."

Earlier in the day, Congress ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan and Vijay Wadettiwar held a closed-door meeting to discuss portfolio allocation amongst the party's ministers, sources said.

They were expected to meet chief minister Thackeray during the day, after which the allocation of portfolios might be announced, sources added.

The Congress is reportedly upset that it has not got agriculture, co-operation, housing and rural development ministries. Currently, rural development, co-operation and housing are with the NCP and agriculture with the Shiv Sena.

Meanwhile, asked about the disgruntlement among some senior MLAs of the Congress and NCP over exclusion from the cabinet, deputy Chief Minister and NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, "It is not wrong to have expectations."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram