No Discrimination in Vande Bharat Mission, Says MEA After Bengal Asks Why Zero Flights to Kolkata

Indian nationals from Singapore prepare to leave in buses after they were brought by a special Air India flight at IGI Airport in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava also said that the Centre will facilitate flights to Kolkata if the state government will confirm arrangements to receive and quarantine.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 8:03 AM IST
The External Affairs Ministry on Thursday said it does not discriminate between states, and the Centre's Vande Bharat mission is for all stranded Indians.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava made the comments in response to West Bengal Home Secretary Partha Chatterjee's accusation that the Centre was discriminating between states.

The government launched the Vande Bharat mission on May 7 to bring back Indians stranded in various countries due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

"The MEA does not discriminate between states. GOI's Vande Bharat Mission is for all stranded Indians, including those from West Bengal. Over 3,700 of them have registered for repatriation from different parts of the world @MoCA_GoI @HomeSecretaryWB," Srivastava said in a tweet, tagging the post of Chatterjee.

Chatterjee had tweeted, "Is the MEA asking us to believe that there are enough people to come from Georgia to Gujarat but none want to come to Kolkata? Also, there are enough people to come back to Bihar from Kyrgyzstan but not enough to bring back to Bengal? Stop this injustice !!! #MithyebadiBJP".

Srivastava also said that the Centre will facilitate flights to Kolkata if the state government will confirm arrangements to receive and quarantine.

"Will gladly facilitate flights to Kolkata if the state government will confirm arrangements to receive and quarantine. Will also help in return of West Bengal residents through land borders with neighbours. We hope to receive an early response on the matter. @MoCA_GoI @HomeSecretaryWB," Srivastava said in another tweet.

