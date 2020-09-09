No Discussion on China Border Issue, External Affairs Committee Chairman to Panel: Sources

The Department Related Standing Committee for External Affairs on Tuesday met under the chairmanship of former Union Minister PP Chaudhary to discuss India's neighbourhood first policy. Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringla and other officials from the Ministry of External Affairs attended.

Several members, including those from the BJP, asked questions on India's relationship with China. Members were keen on knowing what was India's response to Chinese aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the situation in Arunachal Pradesh. They also asked about the aggressive actions on the night of September 7 and about India's response.

India on Tuesday denied firing shots at the LAC where the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in a stand-off for over three months, sources in the government said. The statement came hours after the People's Liberation Army accused the Indian troops of illegally crossing the border at the shore of the God Pao Mountain area and firing threat shots.

According to sources, Shringla say said that like any other neighbouring, India was keen on having good ties with theirs but not at the cost of territory. Sources added that Chaudhary did not allow further questions on the issue as it is a matter concerning national security. Chaudhary reportedly told the MPs that the China issue is not on the day's agenda.

Those present in the meeting said that Chaudhary told Shringla that he is not obliged to answer or give any details on China if he deems it not fit.

Recently the Lok Sabha Speaker had written to Committee Chairmans to not discuss issues that are sub-judice or of national integrity or national security concern in their Committee meetings.

The MPs were also told that India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy did not involve China, and that it included Nepal, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Maldives, Bhutan and Pakistan.