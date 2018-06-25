No Doubt That Ram Mandir Will be Built in Ayodhya, CM Yogi Tells Seers

In the run-up to the 2019 elections, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed confidence that the Ram Mandir would be built in Ayodhya and asked seers to be “a little more patient”.Adityanath, who was in Ayodhya to take part in the 80th birthday celebrations of Ram Janma Bhoomi Nyas Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said: “Maryada Purshottom Ram is the lord of the universe, whenever it will be his will, Ram Mandir will be built in Ayodhya. There is absolutely no doubt and even saints should not have any doubt. You have waited for so long, I think you should be a little more patient.”Attacking the Congress, the UP chief minister said, “On one hand, the Congress is talking about Ram Mandir and on the other, they appeal in court for a decision on the issue after 2019. This makes their intentions clear.”Adityanath also said it was the BJP government in the state that was committed to reviving traditions in Ayodhya. “Some people do not like it but we will make sure that Ayodhya gets its own identity on the international map. This time, the head of South Korea will visit Ayodhya for Diwali functions. South Korea has an old cultural connect with Ayodhya,” he said.Meanwhile, senior Nyas member Ram Vilas Vedanti said the construction of the Ram Temple could start any time before 2019. “The way the disputed site was demolished, the construction of Ram Mandir can also start anytime. The way no permission was taken to demolish the Mosque, no permission will be taken to construct the Ram Mandir,” he said.