No Economic Crisis as 3 Movies Earned Rs 120 Crore on Day of Release: Union Minister's Bizarre Claim

New Delhi: In a bizarre logic, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday cited the box office earnings of three movies on their day of release on October 2 to dismiss reports of economic slowdown in the country.

Addressing a press briefing in Mumbai, the Union Law and Justice Minister said the economy of the country is sound as three movies have collected a record earning of Rs 120 crore on October 2.

“On October 2, three movies were released. Film trade analyst Komal Nahta said that the day saw earnings of over Rs 120 crore, a record by three movies. The economy of the country is sound, that is why there is a return of Rs 120 crore in a day,” news agency ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

Recently, International Monetary Fund (IMF) had said the economic slowdown is more pronounced this year in India and Brazil, which Prasad said the measurement was incomplete.

He alleged that some people organised against the government are misleading people over unemployment scenario.

The National Sample Survey Office's (NSSO's) periodic labour force survey (PLFS) had stated that unemployment was 45-year low. It had stated that the rate was this high in 1972-73 and 2.2 per cent in 2011-12.

The report had generated a lot of political heat, with the then Congress president Rahul Gandhi saying the Modi government had promised two crore jobs, but five years later a "leaked job creation report card" has revealed a "national disaster".

"There are some people who have organised against the government and misleading people over unemployment," he added.

Interestingly, Prasad's comments came at a time when India slipped down by ten positions in the world competitive index report and the government data on Friday revealing that factory output has shrunk by 1.1 per cent in August, which is the poorest performance in seven years due to a sharp decline in production of capital goods and consumer durables.

Earlier, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had blamed millennials for the slump in car sales in the country.

“The automobile industry is now affected by BS-6 and the mindsets of millennials, who now prefer to have Ola or Uber rather than committing to buying an automobile,” she had said.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on further said Jammu and Kashmir and abrogation of provisions of Article 370 is India's internal matter.

During his visit here, the Union law minister was asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese president Xi Jinping discussed the abrogation of Article 370, which ended Kashmir's special status, and the situation in that state.

"Article 370 and Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter. Whatever decision is to be taken on it, India will decide," Prasad told reporters.

"Nobody in the world made a comment on it, whether it be the US, UK, European Union, Russia or China," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.