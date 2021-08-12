No End to Punjab Potboiler As Cabinet Rejig Likely to Be Another Flashpoint Between Amarinder, Sidhu

The Punjab Congress crisis seems to be far from over as the expected reshuffle in the Captain Amarinder Singh cabinet is now all set to trigger another round of acrimony between the chief minister and new state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Even before the long overdue reshuffle, Congress leaders of the two warring camps have already started to put pressure on the high command to ensure plum posts in the cabinet.

CM Amarinder is reported to have discussed the issue with interim president Sonia Gandhi and has also pressed for the “need to have a proper balance” while carrying out the rejig. Sources in the party said that after Capt Amarinder returned from Delhi, some leaders loyal to Sidhu have rushed to the national capital hoping to brief the senior leadership on what they believe could be the “right mix” in the new cabinet. `

“It’s clear that the reshuffle is not going to be an easy affair. For Captain, it’s going to be the final nail in the coffin. If even the reshuffle has Sidhu stamp over it, it would mean complete decimation of his authority over both government and party," said a senior Congress leader.

Sources also said that the party high command is aware of the tension brewing under the surface between the two leaders and the growing chasm between them. Party in-charge for Punjab, Harish Rawat, is expected to arrive in Chandigarh next week to try and control whatever damage a likely reshuffle could do, added the sources.

But what has alarmed the high command are reports that some MPs and MLAs close to Sidhu could even move a resolution against Capt Amarinder so as to have a better say in the running of the government. “They could seek his ouster and that would lead to a huge crisis in the party,” said a source.

The state is scheduled to go to polls early next year and continued differences in the state party leadership is bound to impact the preparations for the election, while the opposition senses a window of opportunity to cash in on the crisis.

