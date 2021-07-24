No End to Punjab Potboiler, Ex-State Cong Chief Sunil Jakhar Says Party Has ‘Forgotten Him’

The Punjab potboiler seems to be still simmering even after warring Congress leaders Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singhu Sidhu made peace with each other at the latter’s official elevation ceremony on Friday.

Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar has expressed resentment over being dropped as the state unit president, saying that the party has forgotten him, reported news agency ANI.

Hitting out at the Congress high command’s decision to appoint Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president, Jakhar said the party forgot the person who was trying to iron out differences between Captain and Sidhu.

Jakhar’s open grievance comes after Amarinder and Sidhu apparently buried their hatchet after a long-drawn cold war, even as the ‘CM question’ was left hanging by the party high command. The Congress infighting also comes when Punjab is due for assembly elections early next year.

Rooting for Amarinder, Jakhar said that the Punjab CM handled the protests against farm laws “brilliantly” by sending them to the Delhi borders.

Speaking at Sidhu’s elevation ceremony in Chandigarh on Friday, Jakhar said, “The whole of Punjab came out in protest against the farm laws. At the time, if there had been any other chief minister, other than Captain Amarinder Singh, then the protests being held against BJP today would have been against us (Punjab govt and Congress).”

He also said that Congress’ revival goes through Punjab and the state unit’s return to power goes through Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

Jakhar was referring to the incidents when two youths were killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015, while protesting against desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Bargari on October 12. Police had also opened fire on protesters at Kotkapura, leaving many injured on the same day.

