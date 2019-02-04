LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Budget Highlights

  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

No Existence of Congress in Andhra, Says Former Party MP Kishore Chandra Deo in Parting Note

Sources said the five-time Lok Sabha MP was in touch with chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and waiting for an assurance of a TDP ticket from his old Lok Sabha constituency Araku in Visakhapatnam district.

PV Ramana Kumar | News18

Updated:February 4, 2019, 5:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
No Existence of Congress in Andhra, Says Former Party MP Kishore Chandra Deo in Parting Note
Former Union minister Kishore Chandra Deo (News18)
Loading...
Hyderabad: In a major setback to the Congress in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the Parliamentary and assembly elections, former Union minister Kishore Chandra Deo resigned from the primary membership of the party.

In his letter to AICC president Rahul Gandhi, he blamed the local leadership for his decision.

“There is no existence of the party in the state. I have written many letters to the high command urging it to take steps to develop the party. But nobody is listening to me. The state leadership is conducting meetings for the sake of it, and not for the welfare of the party,” Deo told News18 after his resignation.

Sources said he was in touch with chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and waiting for an assurance of a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket from his old Lok Sabha constituency Araku in Visakhapatnam district.

However, Deo said, “I am not yet decided about my political future. My steps would be in accordance with what my supporters want.”

Deo, a five-time Lok Sabha member, served as a minister for tribal and panchayat raj affairs in the Manmohan Singh cabinet. He also held a term in the Rajya Sabha and was a Union minister of state for mines in 1979.

Another former Union minister and Congress leader, Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, is on his way to join the TDP very soon.

Few months ago, former assembly speaker of united Andhra Pradesh from the Congress, Nandendla Manohar, joined Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party.

Hoping for an alliance with the TDP ahead of the twin elections in the state, Congress leaders had continued their attacks on workers of YSR Congress Party, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

However, following the recent rout in Telangana where the Congress and TDP had stitched an alliance, the latter is not so keen on a similar arrangement with the grand old party at the moment.

This has left the Congress leaders search for greener pastures. Sources said several key Congress leaders are in touch with the TDP, YSRCP and Janasena and looking for a suitable opportunity to switch alliance.

“The Congress has lost its relevance in Andhra Pradesh in the present scenario. The party functionaries may have benefitted from a tie-up with TDP, but is not happening. They are now left with no options but to leave the party,” Pole Vikram, a political analyst told News 18.


A lot of them blame the party for dividing the state, which was against the interests of the people of Andhra.

Meanwhile, many of the former turncoats have later been elected as MPs and MLAs, even as those contesting on Congress tickets failed to win seats.

With scant or no representation in the assembly or Lok Sabha, the party leadership also lost focus from AP politics.

Following an alliance with the TDP at the national level, the high command completely started ignoring the state.

Experts are now of the opinion that though the Congress might win a few votes, it is likely to win any seat on its own.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram