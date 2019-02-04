English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
No Existence of Congress in Andhra, Says Former Party MP Kishore Chandra Deo in Parting Note
Sources said the five-time Lok Sabha MP was in touch with chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and waiting for an assurance of a TDP ticket from his old Lok Sabha constituency Araku in Visakhapatnam district.
Former Union minister Kishore Chandra Deo (News18)
Loading...
Hyderabad: In a major setback to the Congress in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the Parliamentary and assembly elections, former Union minister Kishore Chandra Deo resigned from the primary membership of the party.
In his letter to AICC president Rahul Gandhi, he blamed the local leadership for his decision.
“There is no existence of the party in the state. I have written many letters to the high command urging it to take steps to develop the party. But nobody is listening to me. The state leadership is conducting meetings for the sake of it, and not for the welfare of the party,” Deo told News18 after his resignation.
Sources said he was in touch with chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and waiting for an assurance of a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket from his old Lok Sabha constituency Araku in Visakhapatnam district.
However, Deo said, “I am not yet decided about my political future. My steps would be in accordance with what my supporters want.”
Deo, a five-time Lok Sabha member, served as a minister for tribal and panchayat raj affairs in the Manmohan Singh cabinet. He also held a term in the Rajya Sabha and was a Union minister of state for mines in 1979.
Another former Union minister and Congress leader, Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, is on his way to join the TDP very soon.
Few months ago, former assembly speaker of united Andhra Pradesh from the Congress, Nandendla Manohar, joined Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party.
Hoping for an alliance with the TDP ahead of the twin elections in the state, Congress leaders had continued their attacks on workers of YSR Congress Party, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.
However, following the recent rout in Telangana where the Congress and TDP had stitched an alliance, the latter is not so keen on a similar arrangement with the grand old party at the moment.
This has left the Congress leaders search for greener pastures. Sources said several key Congress leaders are in touch with the TDP, YSRCP and Janasena and looking for a suitable opportunity to switch alliance.
“The Congress has lost its relevance in Andhra Pradesh in the present scenario. The party functionaries may have benefitted from a tie-up with TDP, but is not happening. They are now left with no options but to leave the party,” Pole Vikram, a political analyst told News 18.
A lot of them blame the party for dividing the state, which was against the interests of the people of Andhra.
Meanwhile, many of the former turncoats have later been elected as MPs and MLAs, even as those contesting on Congress tickets failed to win seats.
With scant or no representation in the assembly or Lok Sabha, the party leadership also lost focus from AP politics.
Following an alliance with the TDP at the national level, the high command completely started ignoring the state.
Experts are now of the opinion that though the Congress might win a few votes, it is likely to win any seat on its own.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In his letter to AICC president Rahul Gandhi, he blamed the local leadership for his decision.
“There is no existence of the party in the state. I have written many letters to the high command urging it to take steps to develop the party. But nobody is listening to me. The state leadership is conducting meetings for the sake of it, and not for the welfare of the party,” Deo told News18 after his resignation.
Sources said he was in touch with chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and waiting for an assurance of a Telugu Desam Party (TDP) ticket from his old Lok Sabha constituency Araku in Visakhapatnam district.
However, Deo said, “I am not yet decided about my political future. My steps would be in accordance with what my supporters want.”
Deo, a five-time Lok Sabha member, served as a minister for tribal and panchayat raj affairs in the Manmohan Singh cabinet. He also held a term in the Rajya Sabha and was a Union minister of state for mines in 1979.
Another former Union minister and Congress leader, Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy, is on his way to join the TDP very soon.
Few months ago, former assembly speaker of united Andhra Pradesh from the Congress, Nandendla Manohar, joined Pawan Kalyan’s Janasena party.
Hoping for an alliance with the TDP ahead of the twin elections in the state, Congress leaders had continued their attacks on workers of YSR Congress Party, led by Jagan Mohan Reddy.
However, following the recent rout in Telangana where the Congress and TDP had stitched an alliance, the latter is not so keen on a similar arrangement with the grand old party at the moment.
This has left the Congress leaders search for greener pastures. Sources said several key Congress leaders are in touch with the TDP, YSRCP and Janasena and looking for a suitable opportunity to switch alliance.
“The Congress has lost its relevance in Andhra Pradesh in the present scenario. The party functionaries may have benefitted from a tie-up with TDP, but is not happening. They are now left with no options but to leave the party,” Pole Vikram, a political analyst told News 18.
A lot of them blame the party for dividing the state, which was against the interests of the people of Andhra.
Meanwhile, many of the former turncoats have later been elected as MPs and MLAs, even as those contesting on Congress tickets failed to win seats.
With scant or no representation in the assembly or Lok Sabha, the party leadership also lost focus from AP politics.
Following an alliance with the TDP at the national level, the high command completely started ignoring the state.
Experts are now of the opinion that though the Congress might win a few votes, it is likely to win any seat on its own.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Will Make Kolkata London' and Other Reasons Why #WestBengalWantsPresidentRule is Trending on Twitter
- On World Cancer Day Tahira Kashyap Shows How to Bear Scars Like a Braveheart
- Has Rajinikanth Decreased His Acting Fee After 2.0? Deets Inside
- Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 Highlights: As It Happened
- Kangana Episode Shines a Spotlight on How Big Bad Bollywood Short-changes Writers' Credit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results