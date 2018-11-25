English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Farmer Will be Left Debt-Ridden, Says CM Chouhan in Poll-Bound MP
Training the guns at opposition, he said the Congress had made similar promises Punjab and Karnataka but never fulfilled them.
File Photo of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress of making “false promises” and claimed his government has introduced policies to help debt-ridden farmers in the state.
Chouhan continued his campaigning blitz while addressing election rallies in Khargone, Khandwa and Dewas on Sunday.
“I have such schemes for farmers that no peasant would be debt-ridden,” claimed Chouhan mentioning bonus schemes for farmers who don’t have enough produce to sell.
Training the guns at opposition, he said the Congress had made similar promises Punjab and Karnataka but never fulfilled them.
“These days the Congress leaders are obliging farmers. But I wish to know where they remain when farmers face natural calamities and their standing crops are destroyed,” questioned Chouhan.
Alleging the Congress leaders always make false promises, the chief minister criticised late prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He said that other Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraidtya Scindia are doing the same.
“While coming here, Rahul Baba is insulting my bhanje-bhanjis by calling them copycats. He also accuses teachers of passing students for bribes,” he said while attacking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Chouhan said the youth of the state would give a fitting reply to him.
Chouhan continued his campaigning blitz while addressing election rallies in Khargone, Khandwa and Dewas on Sunday.
“I have such schemes for farmers that no peasant would be debt-ridden,” claimed Chouhan mentioning bonus schemes for farmers who don’t have enough produce to sell.
Training the guns at opposition, he said the Congress had made similar promises Punjab and Karnataka but never fulfilled them.
“These days the Congress leaders are obliging farmers. But I wish to know where they remain when farmers face natural calamities and their standing crops are destroyed,” questioned Chouhan.
Alleging the Congress leaders always make false promises, the chief minister criticised late prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He said that other Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraidtya Scindia are doing the same.
“While coming here, Rahul Baba is insulting my bhanje-bhanjis by calling them copycats. He also accuses teachers of passing students for bribes,” he said while attacking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Chouhan said the youth of the state would give a fitting reply to him.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
-
Saturday 24 November , 2018
Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
-
Wednesday 21 November , 2018
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Reporters Project: Madhya Pradesh's Employment Crisis
Saturday 24 November , 2018 Reporters Project: Role of Mizoram People's Forum in Assembly Elections
Wednesday 21 November , 2018 Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 November a Crucial Month for Brexit, What to Expect?
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers 4: Two New Characters in Infinity War Sequel May Unfold the Origin of Thanos
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Review: Primed to Succeed What Was The Benchmark Affordable Android Phone, Till Now
- Grandma Spends Third Thanksgiving With Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Dinner
- International Committee Set to Question Facebook About Data Scandals
- Top 5 Motorcycles to Buy in India Under Rs 2 Lakh – Jawa, Royal Enfield, Bajaj and More