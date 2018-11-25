No Farmer Will be Left Debt-Ridden, Says CM Chouhan in Poll-Bound MP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the Congress of making “false promises” and claimed his government has introduced policies to help debt-ridden farmers in the state.Chouhan continued his campaigning blitz while addressing election rallies in Khargone, Khandwa and Dewas on Sunday.“I have such schemes for farmers that no peasant would be debt-ridden,” claimed Chouhan mentioning bonus schemes for farmers who don’t have enough produce to sell.Training the guns at opposition, he said the Congress had made similar promises Punjab and Karnataka but never fulfilled them.“These days the Congress leaders are obliging farmers. But I wish to know where they remain when farmers face natural calamities and their standing crops are destroyed,” questioned Chouhan.Alleging the Congress leaders always make false promises, the chief minister criticised late prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He said that other Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraidtya Scindia are doing the same.“While coming here, Rahul Baba is insulting my bhanje-bhanjis by calling them copycats. He also accuses teachers of passing students for bribes,” he said while attacking Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Chouhan said the youth of the state would give a fitting reply to him.