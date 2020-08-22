No Fundamental Difference between Ram and Parshuram, Says UP CM in Dig at Oppn Parties

The second day of monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned indefinitely on Saturday after the House passed several important Bills. In his address to House, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the opposition parties on Brahmin politics and narrated a story saying there is no fundamental difference between Ram and Parashuram.

Adityanath said that efforts were being made to divide the society again. "These are the same people who opened fire on Ram devotees. Those who are raising the slogan of casteism today, when they come to power, they cut the head of a BJP worker named Neeraj Mishra of Kannauj and did not apologise to the public even after that shameful incident. These are the same people who repeatedly abused this society by talking about 'tilak' and 'tarazu'. Today, they are trying to spoil the atmosphere once again.”

Adityanath said that there is no fundamental difference between Ram and Parashuram. "Both are incarnations of Lord Vishnu. This is only a difference of intelligence, where the level of intelligence is narrow and small, people fall into confusion. But fundamentally, scripture has not accepted any distinction.”

Referring to the Dhanush episode composed by Tulsidas, he said, “If these people had understood Ram and Parashuram, they would not have done so. It is unfortunate for these people that they cannot be happy with the happiness of the country. Even those who talked about Rome are now shouting Ram-Ram.”