No Going Back on CAA, Govt Will Try to Convince Those Opposing it: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad said peaceful coexistence of people of all religions is the central to Indian ethos.
File photo of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Dehradun: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said there is no question of going back on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, but the government will try to convince people opposing it.
"After all, why shouldn't the persecuted religious minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan be given citizenship in India?" Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad asked.
"There is no question of our going back on the CAA," the minister asserted.
Prasad made the remark here in his inaugural address to Income Tax Appellate Tribunal's circuit bench.
He said the government will try to convince those opposing the CAA but added only those who are asleep can be awakened and not those who pretend to be asleep.
The minister said peaceful coexistence of people of all religions is the central to Indian ethos.
