English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
No Govt Possible at Centre Without Regional Parties' support: Former PM Deve Gowda
Gowda, a former prime minister, also expressed confidence his son and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy would complete his five-year term.
Chittoor: Former Prime Minister and JD (S) Chief HD Deve Gowda on his 86th birthday visited Venkateswara Temple, in Tirupati, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
Bengaluru/Tirupati: Dismissing BJP's assertion it will get more than 300 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda Saturday said no
national party can form the government without the support of regional parties.
Gowda, a former prime minister, also expressed confidence his son and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy would complete his five-year term.
"Yesterday also he (BJP president Amit Shah just like that said they may get more than 300 seatsno; so will Congress come to power? both are national parties they
(Congress) too have difficulty. Without the cooperation of regional parties, no national party can administer, he said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, in the same way without (the support of) national parties no regional party can govern."
JDS, an ally of Congress in Karnataka, has already pledged its support to Congress President Rahul Gandhi in forming a government at the Centre.
Addressing a press conference Friday, Shah had said BJP will have enough seats to form a government on its own. "We will get more than 300 seats. This election is to choose the country's Prime Minister. Narendra Modi will be the PM," he added.
Referring to doubts expressed over the longevity of the Kumaraswamy government, Gowda said such talks were on since his son became the Chief Minister last year and asserted the coalition government will remain in power and complete its term.
Rahul Gandhi and (UPA chairperson) Sonia Gandhi have decided they will support the coalition government under Kumaraswamy's leadership for five years and even gave it in writing, he said, accusing the media of "creating confusion".
Congress and JDS forged a post-poll alliance to form the coalition government after the assembly elections threw up a hung verdict.
national party can form the government without the support of regional parties.
Gowda, a former prime minister, also expressed confidence his son and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy would complete his five-year term.
"Yesterday also he (BJP president Amit Shah just like that said they may get more than 300 seatsno; so will Congress come to power? both are national parties they
(Congress) too have difficulty. Without the cooperation of regional parties, no national party can administer, he said.
Speaking to reporters here, he said, in the same way without (the support of) national parties no regional party can govern."
JDS, an ally of Congress in Karnataka, has already pledged its support to Congress President Rahul Gandhi in forming a government at the Centre.
Addressing a press conference Friday, Shah had said BJP will have enough seats to form a government on its own. "We will get more than 300 seats. This election is to choose the country's Prime Minister. Narendra Modi will be the PM," he added.
Referring to doubts expressed over the longevity of the Kumaraswamy government, Gowda said such talks were on since his son became the Chief Minister last year and asserted the coalition government will remain in power and complete its term.
Rahul Gandhi and (UPA chairperson) Sonia Gandhi have decided they will support the coalition government under Kumaraswamy's leadership for five years and even gave it in writing, he said, accusing the media of "creating confusion".
Congress and JDS forged a post-poll alliance to form the coalition government after the assembly elections threw up a hung verdict.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India a Big Threat as They Have Every Base Covered: Hussain
- ICC World Cup 2019 | India's Bowling Attack Perfect Mix of Skills and Pace: Shami
- Love Spending Time with Kartik Aaryan, He is Selfless, Says Ananya Panday
- PUBG Mobile Season 7 Top 5 Updates: New Weapon, Rare Skins, Royale Pass And More
- Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan, Disha Patani Look Awesome Performing Stunts on a Triumph Motorcycle
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results