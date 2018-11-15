English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'No Guarantee' by French Govt is Latest Skeleton to Tumble Out of Rafale Cupboard, Says Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi asked if the Rafale jet deal can be called a 'Government to Government' contract with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying there is only a letter from the French government promising to be faithful.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of compromising national interests on the Rafale issue, with party chief Rahul Gandhi alleging that the latest skeleton to tumble out of the “Rafale cupboard” is that there is no guarantee by the French government backing the deal.
Gandhi asked if the Rafale jet deal can be called a "Government to Government" contract with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying there is only a letter from the French government promising to be faithful.
"The latest skeleton to tumble out of the RAFALE cupboard: No Guarantee by the French Government backing the deal. BUT, our PM says there's a letter from the French promising to be faithful. That's enough to call this a Government to Government deal?" he asked on Twitter, using the hashtag "BikGayaChowkidar".
The government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that no "sovereign guarantee" was given by the French government on the deal for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets. The French government has, however, given a "letter of comfort" to India which would be good enough "governmental guarantee", Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court.
Echoing his party president, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the only forum to investigate acts of omission, commission and corruption in the "biggest defence scam" of India is to have a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone as far as to sabotage his own nation's interests in favour of his crony capitalist friends," he said at a press conference, alleging that the Prime Minister had waived the sovereign guarantee requirement in the deal.
Gandhi asked if the Rafale jet deal can be called a "Government to Government" contract with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying there is only a letter from the French government promising to be faithful.
"The latest skeleton to tumble out of the RAFALE cupboard: No Guarantee by the French Government backing the deal. BUT, our PM says there's a letter from the French promising to be faithful. That's enough to call this a Government to Government deal?" he asked on Twitter, using the hashtag "BikGayaChowkidar".
The government told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that no "sovereign guarantee" was given by the French government on the deal for procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets. The French government has, however, given a "letter of comfort" to India which would be good enough "governmental guarantee", Attorney General KK Venugopal told the court.
Echoing his party president, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the only forum to investigate acts of omission, commission and corruption in the "biggest defence scam" of India is to have a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone as far as to sabotage his own nation's interests in favour of his crony capitalist friends," he said at a press conference, alleging that the Prime Minister had waived the sovereign guarantee requirement in the deal.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
-
Tuesday 13 November , 2018
News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 California Wildfire: Claiming Lives And Damaging Homes
Monday 12 November , 2018 Why Ananth Kumar Was Karnataka BJP's Man For All Seasons
Tuesday 13 November , 2018 News18 Explains | Why Avni's Death Raises Questions On Tigers Future In India?
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Live TV
Recommended For You
- DeepVeer Wedding: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Share First Pictures as Newlyweds, See Here
- Kapil Sharma-Ginni Chatrath Pre-wedding Details Revealed, Rituals to Start From This Date
- Xiaomi Leads Indian Smartphone Market in Q3, But Phone Prices Will Continue to Rise: IDC
- Probe Panel Investigating Sexual Harassment Charges Against BCCI Johri Granted Extension
- PUBG Battle: Sony PlayStation And Microsoft Xbox Betting Big on The Game's Popularity
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...