No Information on Any Group Called 'Tukde Tukde Gang': Home Ministry
The reply came in response to questions by Congress members Vincent H Pala and Jasbir Singh Gill.
The Home Ministry office at North Block in New Delhi.
New Delhi: The Home Ministry on Tuesday said it has no information on any group called the 'Tukde Tukde Gang'.
Replying to a written question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said the ministry has no information on whether the terminology 'Tukde Tukde Gang' is based on specific inputs provided by law enforcement agencies.
"No such information has been brought to the notice of the government by any law enforcement agency," he said.
The reply came in response to questions by Congress members Vincent H Pala and Jasbir Singh Gill.
The questions included whether an organisation called the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' has been identified and catalogued by the Home Ministry or any central/state law enforcement agency, whether the terminology 'Tukde Tukde Gang' is based on specific inputs and whether the ministry or intelligence agency has drawn up a list of alleged leaders and members of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang'.
