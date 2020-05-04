POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

No Justification For Continued Detention of Mehbooba Mufti & Others, Says Omar Abdullah

File photo of Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

File photo of Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah.

Abdullah was released in March after the J&K government revoked his detention orders under Public Safety Act (PSA), more than seven months after he was detained.

  • IANS Srinagar
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 7:59 PM IST
Share this:

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that there is no justification for continued detention of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and other mainstream leaders detained after the abrogation of Article 370 and demanded that they must be set free.

Abdullah, in a tweet, said: "Over the next few days the PSA detention orders of Mehbooba Mufti, Ali Mohammad Sagar, Shah Faisal and others are due to expire. There was no justification for their detention much less an extension."

Abdullah was released in March after the J&K government revoked his detention orders under Public Safety Act (PSA), more than seven months after he was detained.

Abdullah, his father Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were among the three Chief Ministers detained on August 5 last year after Article 370 was abrogated and the state bifurcated and downgraded to the status of a Union Territory.

Booked under the stringent PSA, Mehbooba Mufti was initially kept at the Hari Niwas guesthouse in Srinagar and later shifted to a Tourism Department hut in the Chashma Shahi area. From there, she was shifted to a government quarter in the transport yard lane in Srinagar.

She was shifted to her Gupkar Road official residence on April 7.

Besides Mehbooba Mufti, other mainstream leaders including Shah Faisal, Naeem Akhtar and Ali Mohammad Sagar continue to remain under detention with PSA slapped on them.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,685

    +1,615*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,836

    +2,573*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,762

    +875*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,389

    +83*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,147,845

    +40,793*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,529,408

    +66,726*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,133,538

    +22,819*  

  • Total DEATHS

    248,025

    +3,114*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres