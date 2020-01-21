No Key or Slipper: After SAD, BJP Ally JJP Pulls Out of Delhi Assembly Poll Battle as EC Assigns Its Chosen Symbol to Others
Party chief Dushyant Chautala confirmed that his party would not field candidates "since the symbol is a very important issue" and the JJP is unwilling to fight "on a new symbol at such short notice".
File photo of JJP chief Dushyant Chautala (PTI)
New Delhi: The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which helped the BJP to retain power in Haryana, will not contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections on February 8.
Party chief Dushyant Chautala in a statement on Tuesday confirmed that his party would not field candidates "since the symbol is a very important issue" and the JJP is unwilling to fight "on a new symbol at such short notice".
The JJP wanted the Election Commission (EC) to assign it either a key or a slipper as the poll symbol.
"We won't field candidates in Delhi polls since the symbol is a very important issue. We had requested the Election Commission to give the key or slippers as the symbol, but these were given to another organisation. In such a situation, JJP has decided not to contest," the party said in a tweet in Hindi.
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए हमने चुनाव आयोग से चाबी या चप्पल का चुनाव चिन्ह दिए जाने का आग्रह किया था, जो किसी अन्य संगठन को दे दिए गए। ऐसे में जननायक जनता पार्टी ने दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनावों न लड़ने का फैसला लिया है। @Dchautala— Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) (@JJPofficial) January 21, 2020
The JJP's decision to not contest the Delhi polls comes after another BJP ally — the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) – has decided to stay away. The Punjab-based party said it will not contest the elections as it was asked by the BJP to change its stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act, which it has vehemently refused.
Earlier this month, the JJP had announced it will contest the Delhi Assembly polls, but had put the ball in the saffron party's court on the question of an alliance.
The announcement was made after a meeting of the Delhi election committee of the JJP, chaired by Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Chautala.
Chautala, who is also the Delhi in-charge of the party, had announced the JJP will contest the elections and will formally release its poll manifesto.
Meanwhile, the BJP has chosen to contest 67 of the 70 Assembly seats on its own and is looking to its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies to fill the others.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday said the party had offered tickets to Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU).
Voting for Delhi election will take place February 8 and the results will be declared three days later.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rohit Sharma Hilariously Trolls Yuzvendra 'The Rock' Chahal With Viral Tattoo Meme
- These Memes From Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer Prove That the Film is Already a Hit
- 'I'm Sorry': American Singer Pauses, Apologises, and Dies on Stage at a Music Festival
- OnePlus 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Spotted in Leaked Photo
- Goals! Cristiano Ronaldo 'Kissing' Paulo Dybala is Breaking the Internet