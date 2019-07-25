Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'No Less Than Rape': BJP MP Wants Capital Punishment for Builders Cheating Home Buyers

Vijay Goel said that lakhs of home buyers had invested their hard-earned money in booking flats. But the greedy builders had cheated them.

IANS

Updated:July 25, 2019, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'No Less Than Rape': BJP MP Wants Capital Punishment for Builders Cheating Home Buyers
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: Equating cheating of home buyers by greedy builders with rape, BJP leader Vijay Goel on Thursday demanded stringent action against them.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour, he also sought action against celebrities endorsing housing projects of such builders.

Goel said that lakhs of home buyers had invested their hard-earned money in booking flats. But the greedy builders had cheated them.

"The builders have cheated and defrauded these home buyers... These greedy builders should get capital punishment because the crime they have committed is no less than rape," said Goel, who formerly headed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi.

He said that some celebrities have been associated with these builders.

"As there is penal provision for celebrities endorsing a product in case the product turns out to be inferior, the brand ambassadors of builders should also be punished," Goel said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram